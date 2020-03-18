But he wasn’t the only big-name quarterback on the move. Philip Rivers has agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts, while Teddy Bridgewater appears headed to the Carolina Panthers, after the team announced earlier Tuesday that they were allowing Cam Newton to seek a trade.
Those agreements all took place Tuesday, after a Monday that featured three trades involving star players: The Houston Texans sending wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals, the Minnesota Vikings dealing wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills, and the Colts acquiring defensive lineman DeForest Buckner from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a first-round pick.
