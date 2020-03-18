“It’s exciting to see,” said Stephanie, who wrote, directed, produced and played the lead character in “Justine,” which is being distributed by Ava DuVernay’s company, Array, in a phone interview. “I’m getting personal responses about the movie from friends and family, from people I went to elementary school with in Dallas, people I haven’t talked to in years.”

Stephanie was 10 when her family left Dallas for Northern Virginia in 1994, after the Redskins hired her father, Norv, to replace Richie Petitbon as head coach. Norv Turner had spent the previous three years as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator and won a Super Bowl ring after the 1993 season. Success was harder to come by in Washington, and Redskins owner Daniel Snyder fired Turner in December 2000, with three games remaining in his seventh season. Scott and Stephanie were in the middle of their senior and junior years, respectively, at Oakton High.

“It was hard for me to change high schools before my senior year, but things had gotten so bad in D.C. with the fans not being great to my dad, I was kind of ready to leave,” Turner said. “I think we were all ready to leave.”

Turner had already decided she wanted to pursue a career in acting and move to Los Angeles upon graduation, and her dad’s next job, as offensive coordinator with the San Diego Chargers, helped ease that transition. After finishing high school in San Diego, she studied acting at the Baron Brown Studio in Santa Monica and signed with her first agent. Over the next few years, she had roles in the movie “Monster-in-Law” and several TV series, including “7th Heaven,” “Dirt,” and “CSI: NY."

Everyone check out my sisters movie “Justine” that was just released on Netflix today. @FootballBrat @ARRAYNow @ava #womeninfilm — Scott Turner (@ScottTurner) March 13, 2020

In an effort to continue creating during the dry spells in her acting career, Turner took up screenwriting. She read books on the subject and took classes at UCLA. The first script she wrote was a story about a football family similar to her own.

“So much of my life as a kid completely revolved around football,” Turner said. “It determined where we lived, it determined how happy everybody was in our house. My dad worked really long hours and when you move around and are part of a team, the players and coaches, those are the only people you know."

While Turner’s first script was admittedly “not very good,” it was therapeutic, and inspired her to pursue other ideas. In the fall of 2013, she started writing “Justine,” which explores the relationship between a young girl with a physical disability and a female caretaker who, while dealing with her own grief, refuses to coddle her or place limitations upon her like everyone else.

Turner was determined to play the lead role of Lisa Wade, whose husband was a Marine and killed in the line of duty. Rather than sell the script to a producer, Turner and her husband started their own production company, Football Brat Productions. At the encouragement of friends in the industry, she decided to direct the film, too, which, in hindsight would’ve been more manageable if her character wasn’t in roughly 80 percent of the scenes.

“I wanted to write something that I knew could be made for a reasonably low budget and was a character that I wanted to play,” Turner said. “My intention was to play this character, so I really held onto that. … When I actually broke down the shooting schedule and saw how many scenes I was in, that was surprising to me. I was like, ‘Who wrote this?’”

“Justine,” which also stars Daisy Prescott, Darby Stanchfield and Glynn Turman, was shot over 20 days two years ago and premiered at the Newport Beach Film Festival last May. As Turner worked to get her finished project in front of as many people as possible, Turman, who plays Lisa Wade’s father-in-law in the film, promised to show it to DuVernay, whose company distributes films by women and people of color. Turman and DuVernay had worked together on the TV series “Queen Sugar” on the Oprah Winfrey Network, and the latter decided “Justine” would make a welcome addition to the Array catalogue.

“She got her start in indie film and is someone that I admire and look up to,” Turner said of DuVernay.

Thank you @GlynnTurman for calling and bringing the film JUSTINE to my attention. @ARRAYNow is proud to distribute Stephanie Turner’s work as part of our mission to amplify helmers of color and women directors of all kinds. Now playing on @Netflix. https://t.co/Py8FSKvFjh — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 14, 2020

When Turner wrote “Justine,” there was no way of knowing it would be released in the midst of a global pandemic, but the messages in the film about racism and acceptance are timeless. (For the record, this amateur film reviewer found “Justine” delightful and moving.)

“It is a movie that is kind of introspective, and that was my intention,” Turner said. “Even though it is in no way my story, there are a lot of things in the film that are true. … I asked myself, ‘Have I made assumptions about somebody because of the way they acted?’ That is something that was definitely on my mind as I was writing it, and wanting people to kind of look within or examine themselves and their judgments of other people. Now, because people are home and don’t have anything else to do, other than pretend to work from home, maybe they’re more open to looking into those topics.”

Turner said she hasn’t given up on the idea of writing another football-related script. In the meantime, she’ll continue to follow the sport as a fan, her allegiance, as always, determined by where her family members are coaching.

“When my brother got hired, we were like, ‘I guess we’ll have to root for the Redskins again,’” Turner said. “I have so many friends that are still in the D.C. area, and there’s a lot of die-hard Skins fans, so it’s a fun team to be affiliated with. Even with the ups and downs growing up when my dad was coaching the team, it was a really nice area to grow up in and a fun team to be a part of. I have so many fond memories."