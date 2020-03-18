Davis was a starting safety for the Steelers for most of the first three years of his NFL career, intercepting five passes and making 190 solo tackles.
A shoulder injury landed him on injured reserve one game into last season, somewhat limiting his value on the open market. The NFL Network reported that his Redskins contract is for one year and worth up to $5 million.
Davis fits a pattern of new Washington Coach Ron Rivera’s free agent signings so far, in that he is a player who can play multiple roles. Rivera has said he values versatility, and has added an offensive lineman who can play all three interior line positions in Wes Schweitzer, three linebackers who can contribute in different ways in Jon Bostic, Kevin Pierre-Louis and Thomas Davis, and the team’s prime free agent addition, Kendall Fuller, who can play both outside and inside cornerback positions.
Davis was one of Maret’s highest-recruited players ever when he picked Maryland over Boston College, Connecticut and North Carolina. He was a three-year starter at Maryland, at both safety and cornerback, forcing five fumbles during his senior season.
