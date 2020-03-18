Yet Brady’s circumstances are hardly unique. Plenty of Hall of Famers across sports have been the identities of one franchise, but finished their careers somewhere else. There are so many that, to limit the length of this list, we have eliminated those stars who made more than one stop beyond their primary teams.

So no Wayne Gretzky (Los Angeles and St. Louis and New York after Edmonton), no Jerry Rice (Oakland and Seattle after San Francisco), no Brett Favre (Minnesota and New York after Green Bay), no Gordie Howe (Houston and Hartford after Detroit). But here are the best examples we could find, in chronological order from their rookie seasons.

Ty Cobb

Primary team: Detroit Tigers, 1905-26

Swan song: Philadelphia Athletics, 1927-28

In his 22 seasons with the Tigers, Cobb hit an extraordinary .368 and had 3,900 hits, a total that has only been surpassed by Pete Rose. He won 12 batting titles in a 13-year span, hit .400 three times, won the Triple Crown in 1911 and became Detroit’s player-manager in 1921. His career as a Tiger propelled him into the inaugural Hall of Fame class in 1936 with the highest percentage of votes.

After the 1926 season, Cobb announced he would retire as player and manager at age 39. Curiously, Cleveland star Tris Speaker followed weeks later with his own retirement. The reason, as announced by Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis: Former Tigers pitcher Dutch Leonard claimed Speaker, Cobb and Cleveland outfielder Joe Wood had conspired to fix a game between Cleveland and Detroit in 1919. Cobb maintained his innocence. “My conscience is clear,” he said. When Leonard refused to testify in front of Landis, the commissioner reinstated Cobb and Speaker. But the Tigers released Cobb, and he played his final two seasons in Philadelphia, where he hit .343 and collected the final 289 hits of his career.

Willie Mays

Primary team: New York and San Francisco Giants, 1951-72 (with much of 1952 and all of 1953 off for the Korean War)

Swan song: New York Mets, 1972-73

Mays defined the Giants on two coasts. He wore a New York uniform when he made the iconic, over-his-head catch of Vic Wertz’s drive in Game 1 of the 1954 World Series, the year he won his first National League MVP award. He wore a San Francisco uniform when he hit 52 homers and won his second MVP award in 1965. He was a Giant.

Until, in May 1972, he wasn’t. Mays was 41. The Giants were losing on the field and at the box office. “There’s a very sentimental and emotional factor involved,” Giants owner Horace Stoneham said. Yet after 2,857 games with the Giants, Mays was traded to the New York Mets for reliever Charlie Williams and $50,000. A .304 hitter with 646 homers with the Giants, Mays’s career finished with 135 games as a Met in which he hit just .238 and managed his final 14 homers.

Hank Aaron

Primary team: Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves, 1954-74

Swan song: Milwaukee Brewers, 1975-76

Aaron arrived in the majors when the Braves were in just their second season in Milwaukee, and he had the first of 20 straight all-star seasons with the team the following year. By the time the Braves moved to Atlanta for the 1966 season, he was a star — methodically climbing the career leader board in home runs by cracking at least 30 homers 15 times in a 17-season span. In 1970, he recorded his 3,000th hit as a Brave. And in 1974, he hit historic homer number 715 — breaking Babe Ruth’s career mark — as a Brave.

But after that season, when the 40-year-old Aaron decided not to retire, the Braves traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers — reuniting him with a former city, though with a new franchise and new league. With the Brewers, Aaron broke Ruth’s record for most runs batted in. But in two seasons back in Milwaukee, the man who hit .310 over his career with the Braves managed to hit just .232 with 22 homers, and he retired.

Johnny Unitas

Primary team: Baltimore Colts, 1956-72

Swan song: San Diego Chargers, 1973

Unitas represents so much about football in Baltimore. First, of course, were the championships won in 1958, ’59 and ’70, when the Colts beat the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V even though Unitas was knocked from the game with a rib injury in the second quarter. But he also is a symbol of the pain of losing the franchise, in the middle of the night, to Indianapolis.

That Super Bowl game was, in a way, the beginning of the end for Unitas in Baltimore. He shared time with Earl Morrall, the Super Bowl hero, in 1971, then was benched just five games in to 1972. He was 40 years old, and could no longer play. His San Diego debut was a 38-0 loss to Washington in which he threw three interceptions. He played in only four more games, and retired after the season.

Bobby Orr and Ray Bourque

Primary team: Boston Bruins (Orr 1966-76, Bourque 1979-2000)

Swan songs: Orr, Chicago Blackhawks, 1976-79; Bourque, Colorado Avalanche, 2000-01

Two of the NHL’s best all-time defensemen also defined hockey in Boston during their stays there. Orr won eight straight Norris Trophies as the league’s best defenseman as well as the 1970 and ’72 Stanley Cups with the Bruins. The first of those was secured by his Game 7 overtime goal to beat St. Louis. Bourque won five Norris Trophies during 21 years with the Bruins.

Their departures couldn’t have been more different. Orr’s balky knees had limited him to 10 games in the 1975-76 season, but he wanted to return to Boston — and the Bruins wanted him back. However, Alan Eagelson, Orr’s agent who was then the head of the league’s players’ union, didn’t tell Orr about Boston’s offer. Instead, he orchestrated a deal to get Orr to the Chicago Blackhawks, who were owned by one of Eagelson’s friends. Orr’s career sputtered in Chicago, where he played just 26 games over three seasons before his knee issues forced him to retire.

Bourque’s final chapter was decidedly better. Bourque served as a Bruins captain for 15 years but never won the Cup. With the club struggling midway through the 1999-2000 season, he requested a trade and was dealt to Colorado — in search of a chance to finally win a championship. He did so in 2001, when he was still an all-star level player at age 40. He retired after that season.

Joe Montana

Primary team: San Francisco 49ers, 1979-92

Swan song: Kansas City Chiefs, 1993-94

Montana won four Super Bowls and two MVP awards with the 49ers, where he seemed the perfect fit for Coach Bill Walsh’s revolutionary West Coast Offense. His backpedaling, under-pressure touchdown pass to Dwight Clark in the 1981 NFC championship game beat Dallas and became one of the most memorable plays in NFL history.

In 1991, though, Montana suffered an elbow injury in the preseason. He missed all of that year and played only in mop-up duty in the final game of 1992. By that point, Steve Young had established himself as San Francisco’s quarterback going forward. By April 1993, Montana asked for a trade, and the 49ers dealt him to Kansas City. By the start of the season, he was 37. He played in just 11 games that year, and his 60.7 percent completion rate was the second-lowest of his career as a starter. He finished his career the following year, completing 60.6 percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Chiefs made the playoffs in both of Montana’s seasons with them.

Michael Jordan

Primary team: Chicago Bulls, 1984-93 and 1994-98

Swan song: Washington Wizards, 2001-03

In 13 seasons with the Bulls — interrupted by a detour into minor league baseball — Jordan won 10 scoring titles and six NBA championships. He was the MVP five times, the Finals MVP six times. He created an iconic logo that still thrives today. He’s in the conversation as the best athlete of the 20th century.

And then he came out of retirement to begin the 21st century with … the Wizards? He was already in the midst of a second act as the team’s top basketball executive, a run that met with accusations that Jordan was an absentee exec. Two weeks after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, he announced that he would resume his career. At 38, his body was breaking down. He managed 60 games — and a career-low 22.9-point scoring average — before cartilage in his knee shut him down, and though he played all 82 games the following year (averaging 20.0 points), the Wizards went 37-45 both seasons and missed the playoffs twice.

Emmitt Smith

Primary team: Dallas Cowboys, 1990-2002

Swan song: Arizona Cardinals, 2003-04

Smith led the league in rushing and was an MVP with the Cowboys, for whom he joined quarterback Troy Aikman and receiver Michael Irvin as the offensive core of a group that won three Super Bowls for Dallas. With the Cowboys, he broke Walter Payton’s record for most rushing yards and Marcus Allen’s record for most rushing touchdowns. He was an icon.

But in 2003, the Cowboys hired Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who wanted a younger roster. Smith would be 34 that fall, and Dallas did the unthinkable: released him. Smith signed a two-year deal with Arizona, but he broke his collarbone in a game against his old team, Dallas, and played in just 10 games that season. He rushed for 937 yards in 2004, but averaged just 3.5 yards per carry and retired after the season.

Peyton Manning

Primary team: Indianapolis Colts, 1998-2011

Swan song: Denver Broncos, 2012-15

As a Colt, Manning won four MVP awards and a Super Bowl, threw 539 touchdown passes and was the most important player after the franchise moved from Baltimore. But when Manning missed all of the 2011 season because of a neck injury, the Colts released Manning in March and selected Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck with the first overall pick in the NFL draft, beginning a rebuild.