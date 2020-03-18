The possibility of the mercurial — to say the least — but highly skilled wide receiver making his return to the NFL by again teaming up with Brady was among the tantalizing tangents that emerged from the league-shaking news of the quarterback’s move to a new team after 20 years in New England.

Brady, 42, and Brown, 31, briefly played together last season with the Patriots. That lasted just one game, in which they connected for a touchdown on four catches for 56 yards, before New England released Brown in September amid allegations by two women of rape, sexual assault and intimidation.

It was the only on-field appearance last season for Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler and arguably the best wide receiver of the previous decade. Some teams that might otherwise have picked him up could have been concerned about the NFL suspending Brown. The numerous negative headlines he created in 2019 as he burned bridges in Pittsburgh and Oakland before joining New England undoubtedly also played a role in his exile.

However, Brady reportedly was unhappy when the Patriots released Brown, and, by some accounts, the two have not only stayed in touch but have spoken of a reunion. In a roundup of scuttlebutt gleaned from February’s NFL scouting combine, ESPN had this to say:

“Ready for a wild audible? Two people close to Antonio Brown — yes, that Antonio Brown — told us Brady keeps in consistent contact with Brown and has told Brown he wants to play with him wherever Brady goes next. “According to one of Brown’s attorneys, Brady has told Brown to keep mentally and physically strong so the two can reunite on the field at Brady’s next stop.” ESPN

That clearly is Brown’s preferred outcome, to judge from a January Instagram post in which he said he wanted to play in 2020 “wherever” Brady wound up. Asked on a radio show in February if he and Brady had talked of teaming up again, he replied, “We would like to make it happen.”

All of that brings us to Tuesday, when Brady took his talents much further south than the place where he celebrated six Super Bowl wins in nine appearances and made a strong case as the greatest of all time. Will he be bringing a certain out-of-work wide receiver with him?

A member of the Patriots’ radio team seemed to think so. “If you don’t think AB is in play as part of the deal you’re crazy,” color analyst Scott Zolak tweeted of Brady’s defection to Tampa Bay.

A colleague of Zolak’s on Boston’s WEEI agreed, as Dale Arnold tweeted, “I’m told @Chargers made a late and legitimate ‘charge’ but [Brady] felt TB offered a better chance to win. And don’t be surprised if Antonio Brown is involved eventually.”

Even after reportedly agreeing to give Brady an annual salary of upward of $30 million, the Buccaneers have some salary cap space left, and they could have a need for an accomplished third wide receiver if, as expected, Breshad Perriman leaves in free agency. But a potential addition of Brown could be complicated by the continued possibility of an NFL suspension.

In addition to a civil suit brought against Brown by a former personal trainer who accuses him of rape and sexual assault, he is facing a trial over allegations of attacking a moving-truck driver in January.

Then there’s the issue of his relationship with Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians, who was an assistant with the Steelers during Brown’s first two NFL seasons. In 2018, Brown reportedly claimed on social media that Arians mistakenly wrote him off at the time as just a special-teams player.

As Brown’s behavior early last year eventually caused the Steelers to trade him to the Raiders, Arians called him a “diva.” Although the coach qualified that remark by adding, “I like Antonio — he plays as hard as anybody on Sunday, and he practices hard,” the wide receiver predictably took umbrage.

Brown fired back on Twitter that, with the “diva” line, Arians proved himself to be a liar for suggesting he and Brown had a friendly relationship. Brown also made fun of Arians’s appearance, including an affinity for Kangol hats.

More recently, though, Brown has been on something of an apology tour, looking to make amends with the likes of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and “the whole NFL,” as well as with his “family, friends and anyone who I offended.”

Brown suggested earlier this month on Twitter that, for a time, he let “anger and ego” become more important to him than “hard work.” Among those replying to his tweet was Brady, who posted a heart emoji.