Mikel did not play in Trabzonspor’s Super Lig draw on Sunday against İstanbul Başakşehir. On Tuesday, Trabzonspor announced that the club and Mikel had “mutually terminated” his contract.

Also on Tuesday, Turkey announced its first death from coronavirus, an 89-year-old who had been in contact with someone with a connection to China. The country has shut down cafes, schools and mosques and banned flights to and from more than a dozen countries in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus. But on Tuesday, the Turkish government reported 51 new cases of the disease, double the number that had been reported as of one day earlier.

Nonetheless, nine Super Lig games remain on the schedule this weekend, to be played without fans present, as do eight games in Turkey’s BSL pro basketball league. One basketball game, Anadolu Efes’s 85-66 win over Bursaspor, was played Tuesday night.

American Shane Larkin — the 18th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft — scored nine points for the winners in that one. He has become one of Europe’s top players, setting a EuroLeague single-game record with 49 points in a game earlier this season. But on Friday, he took to Twitter to ask why these games still were being played.

“In no way do I mean any disrespect to any of the decision makers that are responsible for handling this corona virus pandemic, but I do not understand why the Turkish League is continuing to play when every other league in the world is either suspended or cancelled,” he wrote. “I understand playing games behind closed doors makes things somewhat safer but that is NOT safe enough. …

“I just want everybody’s safety to be the first priority and I believe canceling the league or suspending games until we have a better control or understanding of the virus is best.”

Bernard Mensah, an Ghanaian attacker for the Kayserispor soccer team who had two assists in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor, also questioned why his league was still playing in a tweet Tuesday.

Life is the most important thing on earth .. this is serious thing happening and they still insist to continue do they really care about us ?. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Bernard Mensah (@oliver_mens) March 17, 2020

Soccer leagues across Europe halted operations as the coronavirus became more widespread, but Turkish Football Federation President Nihat Özdemir reiterated his league’s stance on Tuesday after European soccer’s governing body announced that this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament would be postponed until 2021. Although he said he agreed with UEFA’s decision, Özdemir said Tuesday that professional matches in Turkey “will continue without spectators” through the end of April.

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was expected to announce further measures to combat the spread of coronavirus along with a financial stimulus package for his country on Wednesday after meeting with government officials. He said that conditions in his country are more favorable than those in countries such as England and France and that Turkey will overcome the coronavirus with “patience” and “prayers.”