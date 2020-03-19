“Because people are stuck at home, and I think they need a diversion. They need to be entertained.”

A number of questions need to be answered before the league can restart play, Silver said.

“What are the conditions we need for the league to restart? I would say I’m looking at three different things,” Silver told Nichols. “One is, when can we restart and operate as we’ve known it with 19,000 fans in buildings? … Option two is, should we consider restarting without fans, and what would that mean? Because, presumably, if we had a group of players, and staff around them, and you could test them and follow some sort of protocol, doctors and health officials may say it’s safe to play.”

He added that play would begin again only “when public health officials give us the okay.”

Seven NBA players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with three on the Utah Jazz and four on the Brooklyn Nets (including superstar Kevin Durant). Silver disputed assertions by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and others that the players received special treatment by getting tested when the tests are in such short supply.

“I, of course, understand [de Blasio’s] point in that it’s unfortunate we’re at this position as a society where it’s triage when it comes to testing,” Silver said. “And so the fundamental issue is obviously there are insufficient tests. I’d only say in the case of the NBA, we’ve been following the recommendations of public health officials.

“[Last week in Oklahoma City] the Utah Jazz did not ask to be tested. The Oklahoma public health official there on the spot not only required that they be tested, but they weren’t allowed to leave their locker room, which was for at least four hours after the game where they had to stay, masks on, in the locker room. They couldn’t leave until health authorities had tested them. So that was our first case. And then what followed, when we then had additional positive tests the next day, [we followed] health officials’ and our doctors’ recommendations that we then looked at essentially that group of teams that were most proximate to the initial team that had tested positive and then the circle expanded from there.

“Again, I understand from a public health standpoint why some people have reacted the way they did, but I’d say from an NBA standpoint, we were following directives.”

Playing NBA games into July or August would have a profound impact on the league’s normal schedule, in which the summer usually the domain of the draft, free agency and summer league. Further complicating matters this year are the Summer Olympics, which are still scheduled to take place in Japan starting in late July with professional basketball players scheduled to compete. Should this season go late into the summer, Silver said delaying the start of the 2020-21 season — or even moving permanently to a December-August season, which has been proposed by at least one NBA owner as a way to cut down on overlap with professional and college football — could be an option.