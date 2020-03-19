Coach Michael Locksley appeared to have finalized his 2020 staff in early February, but he will now need to fill another role.
Robinson joined Maryland’s staff a year ago after Locksley took over the program. Robinson signed a two-year deal through the end of the 2020 season, but his contract does not require a buyout for leaving to accept a position with an NFL team. The Baltimore native was a key recruiter for the Terrapins, and now Maryland will have to find a replacement at an awkward time in the coach-hiring cycle.
Robinson previous worked at Rutgers, Temple and Toledo. His first role on a college staff came at Maryland, when he served as the Terps’ director of player personnel in 2015.
During this offseason, Locksley made few changes to his staff, despite a 3-9 record in his first season as the head coach. Maryland promoted Brawley Evans to outside linebackers coach from his analyst position in February. Brian Williams, who coached outside linebackers last year, moved over to coach the defensive line; Delbert Cowsette, the defensive line coach in 2019, is no longer with the program. John Papuchis accepted a job on Florida State’s staff, and George Helow replaced him as Maryland’s special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach.
