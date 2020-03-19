To reduce 567 games down to six requires both art and science. To qualify for the short list, a game must have been decided by no more than three points (one-possession game at the end) or required overtime. There also must have been a sizable seed differential for the round (because upsets are awesome). And if there was a buzzer beater, all the better. Once we had the games narrowed down to dozens instead of hundreds, we used various metrics, both traditional and advanced, to determine how exciting the game was. Point differential throughout the game (the closer, the better) and win probability were some of those factors taken into consideration, as was quality of competition and overall performance.

Here are some of the best games March Madness had to offer. If you have others, suggest them in the comments.

AD

AD

Round of 64

No. 11 Loyola Chicago beats No. 6 Miami (Florida) 64 to 62 in 2018

You probably thought you’d see No. 16 UMBC’s victory over No. 1 Virginia in this spot for its historic significance. While it provided a singularity in that department, the game lacked late-game tension. It was pretty much over after UMBC went on a 17-3 run early in the second half. Loyola Chicago and Miami, however, had the ebbs and flows of a true classic with some heroics tossed in at the end.

Donte Ingram hit a three-point shot at the buzzer to send the Ramblers (with Sister Jean in tow) to the next round, but officials put 0.3 seconds back on the clock after the bucket, giving the Hurricanes one final shot at redemption only to see a full-court pass fail to find its target.

AD

Loyola wouldn’t stop there. The Ramblers would go on to become just the fourth 11-seed to advance to the Final Four.

AD

Round of 32

No. 6 Notre Dame beats No. 14 Stephen F. Austin 76 to 75 in 2016

Heading into this game Stephen F. Austin had a 21-game winning streak, the longest in the country, which made them a slight favorite to win (57 percent per Pomeroy’s projection). However, Notre Dame went shot for shot with the Lumberjacks to make this a game to remember despite having as low as a 12 percent chance to win this matchup with as few as two minutes remaining.

Notre Dame, trailing by one, grabbed a defensive rebound with 17.5 seconds left and sent the ball down the court. Point guard Demetrius Jackson drove to the basket and couldn’t convert. Zach Auguste grabbed the offensive rebound and could not convert. Then Rex Pflueger tipped in the rebound with 1.5 seconds left to win the game. Talk about an unlikely hero: that was Pflueger’s first successful field goal in four games.

AD

AD

Sweet 16

No. 4 Kentucky beats No. 1 Ohio State 62 to 60 in 2011

The Wildcats were underdogs at the start (25 percent win probability) and for most of the game (win probability dipped to as low as 15 percent). Then, late in the second half, Kentucky’s Brandon Knight started to get hot.

Knight, was 2 for 9 to start the game but was able to hit a 15-foot jumper to seal Ohio State’s fate. It was the third straight year the Buckeyes lost in the Sweet 16.

Give some credit to Kentucky’s defense, too. The Wildcats were the 22nd best defense in the nation before tip-off, per Pomeroy’s opponent-adjusted ratings, and held Ohio State to 60. That was just the third time all season the Buckeyes were held to 60 points or fewer (they averaged 77.1 points per game that year).

Elite Eight

No. 8 Butler beats No. 2 Florida in overtime 74 to 71 in 2011

AD

AD

Butler made a surprise visit to the national title game in 2010 as a 5-seed, just the third time a team from that seed line advanced that far. They defied expectations again in 2011 as an 8-seed. The Bulldogs squeaked by No. 9 Old Dominion (60-58) and No. 1 Pittsburgh (71-70) before asserting themselves against No. 4 Wisconsin (61-54), setting up a showdown against No. 2 Florida in the Elite Eight.

On a neutral court, the Gators were almost five net points per 100 possessions better than the Bulldogs, per Pomeroy’s ratings, but it was Butler who scratched its way back, even after Florida went on a 16-3 run that pushed its win probability to as high as 93 percent.

In overtime, Butler’s Shelvin Mack scored five of his 27 points, including a critical three-pointer with 1 minute and 21 seconds left that gave Butler the lead for good.

Final Four

No. 8 Kentucky beats No. 2 Wisconsin 74 to 73 in 2014

AD

AD

Kentucky’s Aaron Harrison was no stranger to big moments. He hit the go-ahead three-point shot with 39 seconds left in the Sweet 16 against Louisville. He made another clutch three-point attempt against Michigan in the Elite Eight with just 2.3 seconds left on the clock. So when Coach John Calipari, his team trailing by two (21 percent win probability), needed a key basket against Wisconsin he made sure Harrison was the guy.

His twin brother and teammate, Andrew, got him the ball with the final seconds ticking off the clock and Aaron did not disappoint, hitting a catch-and-shoot three over Wisconsin’s Josh Gasser, who had allowed opponents to go 19 for 54 (35 percent) on guarded catch-and-shoot opportunities that year, per data from Synergy Sports.

National title game

No. 2 Villanova beats No. 1 North Carolina 77 to 74 in 2016

AD

AD

The play that won Villanova its second national title was fittingly called “Nova,” one of Coach Jay Wright’s go-to schemes when the clock had five seconds or fewer remaining on the clock. This time it would be run with the score tied and everything on the line. Advanced analytics of the situation gave the Wildcats a 66 percent chance to win it all on this play, but that might as well be a coin flip against a team like North Carolina who, on paper, was only slightly inferior to Villanova.

The play starts with Kris Jenkins inbounding the ball to Ryan Arcidiacono, who cuts to the middle of the court. North Carolina guard Joel Berry tries to close the distance to Arcidiacono but he isn’t quick enough and Arcidiacono is able to drop it off back to Jenkins for a wide-open three. He buries it, providing

one of the sport’s most iconic moments.