But after a brief, and bizarre, possibility last week that major events would be held without fans, the NBA suspended its season; the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and all spring college sports were canceled; The Masters and the start of Major League Baseball and the Kentucky Derby were pushed back indefinitely.

“It really feels like a loss,” an Ohio woman said. “It feels stupid and callous to say that at a time like this, but it hurts.”

A Virginia man said he needed “grief counseling,” and another man from Maryland declared he was “crying on the inside a lot.”

“This month sucks,” said Abigail Hadfield, a 21-year-old college student from Philadelphia. “There’s no March Madness; there’s no baseball; there’s nothing. We don’t have anything. I’m not the only one who’s missing this right now.”

Sports fans felt lost and isolated, attempting to relax their minds with creative endeavors or the outdoors. Some relived their teams’ past glory or dug into sports history or formed their own virtual sports leagues. At least one decided that the stages of sports grief include denial, anger and … poetry?

Regardless, with sports on hold, many felt frightened and alone. If there was any comfort, it was learning that during a most unusual month, they were dealing with all of this together.

Jessica Cahoon, 39, Cleveland Heights, Ohio

Jessica and her husband, Scott, work from home anyway and normally use the NCAA tournament as a form of background noise. They peek at the screen periodically, and in the evenings they and their two children — Shabree is 12, and Parker is 9 — gather and watch some of the games. Last year, Shabree won the family’s women’s basketball tournament pool.

“We're a big sports family,” Jessica said. “It sounds stupid and kind of shallow, but it really feels like kind of a loss around here.”

Like many families suddenly pushed together as schools and day cares close, she has tried to institute a daily structure. Reading and homework, sure, but also the family’s “sports clinics.” They all go outside, a momentary escape from cable news and social media, and work on the kids’ basketball footwork and their ultimate-frisbee flicks. Jessica, a former coach, sometimes has them do a few situps or hold a plank. If the weather is nice, they spend evenings in their driveway shooting hoops. If it’s not, they plunge into the family’s board game collection.

On Thursday, Jessica suspected the family would head outside late in the morning. That’s when the NCAA tournament normally would have tipped off. In the absence of that, maybe they’d play a little two-on-two or H-O-R-S-E, each family member putting a playful little bet on themselves.

David Dealy, 53, Arlington, Texas

A few years ago, David found his solution to the post-holiday blues: He’d hit “play” on one of his baseball recordings, close his eyes, and pretend winter already had given way to spring or summer.

This year, he has 10 games on his iPhone’s recorder app. He has no idea who won or lost, whether something historic or meaningful happened, even who was playing. Just a fan of radio baseball, David usually slips into a room and leaves his phone next to his computer, and disappears for three or four hours. Over time, the collection grows.

David hasn’t listened to any of his games yet, and he keeps telling himself he’ll wait until what was supposed to be Opening Day. But he knows this week will be hard. So will the next, and the one after that. He hopes podcasts will occupy his mind, though deep down he knows the truth.

“Yeah,” he said, “the baseball is what's going to get me through.”

Dr. Edward Brown, 43, New Orleans

Every March the teachers and administrators at Pierre A. Capdau Charter School slip into the gymnasium, fire up a live stream, and watch a few minutes of the NCAA tournament’s opening round. And every year, the middle school’s principal discovers them all huddled in there.

“You hear Cincinnati is up 10?” Brown, the fun-loving principal, might say as he joins them. “Then [we] run back inside and get back into character.”

But schools in New Orleans, a city particularly hard hit by covid-19, are closed. The nation’s college basketball games are canceled. There are neither brackets to fill out nor upsets to lament. So Brown and 31 colleagues and friends have decided to begin their annual “Madden” football league early. Instead of waiting for the summer to take on one of all 32 teams and build a roster from scratch — a draft, free agency, even preseason games — they’ll probably start their season this weekend.

The trash-talking already has begun, after all, and Brown says on occasion the friends will make the games a bit more interesting: $20 or $100 here or there. What else is there to do?

“It’s kind of like it came early,” says Brown, who dissolves into laughter when it’s pointed out he actually sounds excited about social distancing. “This is the perfect time.”

Goodyear Ballpark, spring training home of the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds, is empty after MLB suspended games last week. (Ross D. Franklin)

Laura Peebles, 63, Arlington, Va.

A few years ago, Laura began funneling her love of and frustrations with the Washington Nationals into poetry. Each nine-inning game could be distilled into a four- or six-line verse, though that certainly wasn’t true of all of them.

When Max Scherzer threw two no-hitters in 2015, those rhymes swelled into 12 or so lines long. She recently condensed the one about the Nats’ thrilling wild-card victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, the first step in Washington’s march to the World Series championship.

The Wild Card game was surely wild

As promised by its name.

The final score turned out all right:

The Nationals won the game!

Laura, a writer and editor for the Society for American Baseball Research and a Nats season ticket holder, keeps a spreadsheet for games she has classified as historically significant. With spring training suspended and no first pitch in sight, Laura has considered expanding her compendium to include all teams, all eras, all seasons. Soon she might pen a few lines about Don Larsen’s perfect game in the 1956 World Series or George Brett’s infamous “Pine Tar Game” in 1983.

She’s prepared to get through this sports dark period no matter how long it lasts.

“We're going to run out of civilization,” she said, “before I run out of classic baseball games.”

Seth Greenberg, 63, Avon, Conn.

The ESPN college basketball analyst and former Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach is, like the rest of us, a fan now. A bored one. The other day Rebecca Lobo, the legendary former University of Connecticut player, texted Greenberg and playfully told him his bookshelf — the backdrop for Greenberg’s remote television appearances — looked sloppy.

So, during what is normally a noisy and frenetic time, Greenberg spent part of the day reorganizing the shelf. A day later, he took on the cabinet beneath it.

“This is supposed to be the best time of the year,” he said. “We work all season long for three weeks in March.”

Instead, Greenberg hacks away at household chores and checks in on people he cares about: his daughter, whose law school graduation has been canceled; former players and assistant coaches whose senses of community and purpose have been temporarily stripped; his 97-year-old mother.

When you’re isolated and bored, Greenberg said, sometimes it just helps to hear someone else’s voice.

Regan Fitzgerald, 40, Bowie, Md.

Twenty years ago during an international study, Regan felt a similar distance to her favorite sports. Irish television didn’t air American sports, so instead she watched soccer. Time passed, she adopted Liverpool F.C., and waited for a Premier League championship.

The years turned to decades, and two weeks ago it was finally happening. Liverpool had a 25-point lead over Manchester City, and nothing could separate destiny and Liverpool but time.

And, as it turned out, a global pandemic. English football suspended its season until at least April 30, at best putting Liverpool’s first Premier League championship on indefinite hold.

“Fate is conspiring against the team,” Regan, who works in government relations, would recall thinking. But at least she could distract herself with college basketball. Or golf. Or the NBA.

Then those went away, too, and she found solace in an unexpected place: social media. Liverpool players and other athletes were making fun of their own downtime in strange ways, in particular “Boring” James Milner, who made videos of himself trimming his lawn one blade at a time and carefully sorting his tea bags.

It drew a smile, and maybe even a little relief.

“Liverpool has been talking about past glories,” Regan said, “and other teams have been doing the same. What can we do to get through this together and try to make each other laugh and think of good times of the past and the future?”

Ben Rasa, 30, Bedford Hills, N.Y.

A few years ago, Ben won $200,000 playing daily fantasy sports and quit his job. Then, late in the 2019 NFL season, he scored big again: $225,000 in a single week.

Ben is a professional gambler, and last week his livelihood went away. Well, almost.

In the absence of betting on college basketball games or golf, of which he is a particular specialist, Ben found himself placing bets on video game simulations and the mighty Tijuana Zonkeys basketball team from Mexico.

“I found myself, like a lot of people, digging deep into the barrel,” he said, forcing a laugh. “It’s dire times right now.”

Ben said he would try to use his newfound free time the way an NFL coach would during a bye week: examining his strengths and weaknesses. How would a particular horse track be different in September instead of May? If Augusta National’s greens are unforgiving during a temperate April, how might they be in a grueling and humid July?

It’s a potential advantage, anyway, and speaking of: Last week, the gambling site Bovada offered betting lines on the weather. Ben said he wasn’t that desperate. Not yet, anyway.

“I would say I would never do that,” he said. “But I probably will if nothing else comes up.”

Abigail Hadfield, 21, Boston

A Philadelphia native who attends college in New England, Abigail is used to the bickering between Eagles and Patriots fans. This week, surrounded mostly by silence, was the exception. Her social media feeds, usually overrun with sports news and analysis, was instead consumed by stories and discussion about the virus.

So to maintain some feeling of equilibrium, Abigail fired up the replay from Super Bowl LII and just let it run again and again: The Eagles running the “Philly Special” and beating the Patriots, 41-33, again and again. She played hour-long specials on Coach Doug Pederson’s play-calling and just let the joy of that 2018 evening fill the air.

Then, on Tuesday, NFL free agency began. Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, a team leader and fan favorite, was released. But then Tom Brady, the legendary Patriots quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion, was leaving New England! Abigail went on a Facebook group for displaced Eagles fans, and they chattered about pro football’s comings and goings, and the tears of heartbroken Patriots fans.

Free agency, which in reality is just a listing of faceless transactions, was enough to feel temporarily normal again. There was something else to discuss, debate, think about. It reminded Abigail that, whether in self-quarantine or in a jammed arena, we’re all just strangers hoping for the best.