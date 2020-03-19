MLS joined English football leagues, which earlier Thursday announced their suspension of professional matches would continue until at least April 30, and that the deadline for ending the season would be extended indefinitely.
With the latest announcement, D.C. United (1-1-0) has had nine matches postponed — more than a quarter of the 34-game season. In a best-case scenario, the team would play again May 16 against Orlando City at Audi Field.
MLS is aiming to reschedule postponed matches on the back end of the season and extend the postseason into the fall. However, as postponed matches pile up, the league seems as though it will also have to fill midweek dates with games late in the summer and into the fall.
“MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did before the 2019 season,” the league said in a written statement. “The league is also identifying other available dates.”
MLS has no plans to play matches behind closed doors, multiple people close to the situation said last week.
The regular season is scheduled to end the first weekend in October, and MLS Cup is slated for Nov. 7. However, until it truncated the overall calendar in 2019, the league typically held the championship game in December.
Meanwhile, the league’s moratorium on practices expires Friday. The league did not address the issue Thursday, but an update on a longer ban is expected soon.