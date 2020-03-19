Young, a contract employee hired by Aramark, was now out of work.

“What are the next steps? Are we going to be compensated?” asked Young. “I just want to know these things and it just seems that no one is giving us specific answers.”

As sports arenas have shut their doors during the widening coronavirus outbreak, some teams and owners have pledged to help part-time employees financially. But some arena workers such as Young, who work for outside companies, remain vulnerable.

The Washington Wizards are taking care of their own, paying the wages of part-time arena workers for the 16 postponed events in March, while the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers and Kings have established a joint fund to provide financial support for all hourly event staff workers. Also, the Milwaukee Bucks will cover full wages of Fiserv Forum staffers, including those employed by outside vendors, for 30 days.

However, contract workers in many arenas and stadiums — the bartenders, suite attendants, cooks, retail store cashiers and others in the hospitality industry who are not employed by the team — have not all received a pledge of financial security.

In an email obtained by The Washington Post, an Aramark human resources manager informed an employee that the company “will continue to manage to the contract which states that there is no obligation for the company to compensate staff for postponed events as long as notice is given.”

Aramark, which works with more than 30 pro sports teams, did not return several emails and messages for comment.

“We recognize the hardship that this unprecedented situation is causing for everyone and are actively working with our clients, government agencies and within our own policies to offer additional support for our hourly team members who are directly impacted,” Aramark spokesperson Karen Cutler told the Philadelphia Inquirer in an email this month.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the company that operates Capital One Arena, has committed nearly $1 million to the part-time, event-based workforce and, in a statement to The Post, said it is examining additional means of support.

“We are actively looking at models to assist in providing additional financial support for our MSE family in this difficult time,” Monica Dixon, a Monumental executive, said in the statement. “We will provide additional information as this situation evolves and continue to be grateful for and inspired by the tremendous sense of community we have witnessed.”

Hannah Kane, an organizer with the Unite Here Local 23 union, has remained busy advocating for the 698 Aramark contract employees in the D.C. area who, according to another union organizer, stand to lose $900,000 in total wages for the rest of the month. She has forwarded petitions and letters and helped workers apply for unemployment. When hourly wage workers come to her with concerns, Kane refuses to lie. Kane hasn’t told them not to worry; she says their fears are justified.

“No one knows how long is this going on. We don’t know if this closure right now is going to be the actual end of the line,” Kane said. “We’re all trying to prepare for the worst and think what if this extends. And if it extends, then people are really going to be in a hole.”

Across the NBA, small business vendors are also feeling the squeeze. Jaime Soltero Jr. owns the Tamale Boy concession stand inside the Moda Center in Portland. The $14 price for two pork tamales still makes him giggle — his company splits profits with Levy, a food service company that operates inside many arenas and stadiums — but the potential loss in profits while the Moda Center remains closed is no laughing matter. Soltero, who also owns a brick-and-mortar less than a mile away from the arena, estimates his business will absorb a 70 percent drop in sales.

“It’s a pretty scary time,” Soltero said, “just because we don’t know the certainty of how long this is going to last.”

Chris Eley, the owner of Oca in Indianapolis, expected this time would hurt his concession stand inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse. However, the sports cancellations have hamstrung his business outside of the arena, too. This month should have been a busy one. Instead, Eley’s sausage businesses took a hit.

“That place has been a ghost town,” Eley said of the shop he and his wife operate inside a brewery near Bankers Life Fieldhouse, which is the home of the Indiana Pacers. “It’s been kind of a shocking week, for sure.”

The 37-year-old Young, the worker in the District, also works at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. However, as the virus continued to spread, the convention center closed.

The next day, on March 12, puzzled over the absence of her hours, Young still prepared to go work the Capitals-Red Wings game. By the afternoon, the NHL followed the NBA and announced the suspension of its season. Young said she did not receive notification from her employer.

“Just nothing. Nothing at all,” Young said. “No one emailed me. I had to email or find out why through human resources why I was taken off the schedule for that day.”

Last Friday, Ted Leonsis, the chairman of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, joined the growing list of team owners pledging support for part-time staffers.

“We had to have great levels of empathy for those people,” Leonsis said. “It’s easy to … say, ‘Let’s not do this anymore.’ But then the day-to-day reality of: ‘Well, how do these people eat? How do they make their rent payments? How do they do all the things?’ ”

That same day, with another event postponed and nothing to do, Young was scrolling Facebook and came across a co-worker’s post about Leonsis’s plan. Young commented about it and inquired if someone like herself should expect a check or a direct deposit. However, another friend replied: wages would be paid only to part-time workers employed by Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

Young hasn’t had to iron her black pants for a week. She wonders when she’ll ever get to wear her uniform again so she can make a living.