“We have the negative example of our football stars who earn millions and have ignored the obligation to self-isolate so they can return home,” Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said (via AS.com).
The law, according to Interior Minister Neboisa Stefanovic said, calls for sentences of one to 12 years in jail for ignoring self-isolation or quarantine orders and there were reports of more than 45,000 returning to the country, with many ignoring isolation orders.
“The fact that they are known sportsmen, and that they are rich, will not stop them from being punished,” Stefanovic said (via the Associated Press). “Either they will respect the law, or they’ll go to jail."
In an Instagram live video that included an image of him stepping off a private plane, Jovic wrote, “Last Thursday head of Real Madrid medical team gave @LukaJovic permission to travel to Serbia (under personal medical prescription) and quarantine at his own home.”
Jovic reportedly was self-isolating at his parents’ apartment and had no other comment. Jovic, who also plays for Serbia’s national team, joined Real Madrid last year and was under orders by Real Madrid to self-isolate, too. The Spanish soccer club ordered players to do so after basketball player Trey Thompkins tested positive for coronavirus. The basketball and soccer teams share a practice facility.