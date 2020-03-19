And on Thursday, the bad news claimed Sale himself as its victim. The team announced the 30-year-old left-hander would undergo elbow ligament-replacement surgery — also known as Tommy John — on his pitching arm, which will keep him out at least until 2021.

Sale, a seven-time all-star and the 2017 American League Cy Young runner-up, struggled through a career-worst season in 2019, going 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA across 25 starts before being shut down in August with elbow soreness.

Sale professed himself ready to go this spring, but he was shut down again in early March with more elbow issues, undergoing an MRI exam March 2 that revealed what the Red Sox described as a strained flexor tendon in his left forearm.

“This is about as tough a situation as I’ve ever been in,” Sale told reporters at the time. “ … Plain and simple, I don’t think I’ve ever let anybody down this hard, ever.”

After consultation with several doctors, Sale hoped to avoid surgery by resting and rehabbing the elbow, but after his latest failed attempt to initiate a throwing program this week at the team’s spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla., the decision was made to have the surgery.

The Red Sox’s 2020 rotation — assuming there is a season, after Opening Day was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic at least until May — will now be missing 60 percent of the staff that carried the team to the 2018 World Series title. Right-hander Rick Porcello signed as a free agent with the New York Mets in December, and lefty David Price was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the Betts deal.

That leaves the Red Sox’s rotation in the hands of Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi, Martín Pérez and two question marks.

The Betts/Price trade was made largely for the purpose of saving money and getting the Red Sox under the 2020 luxury tax threshold. Sale, at $30 million, is slated to be the team’s highest-paid player in 2020.