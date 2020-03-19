The Redskins are in desperate need of tight ends after Jordan Reed was released and Vernon Davis retired. They did not sign any of the top tight ends on the free agent market like the Atlanta Falcons’ Austin Hooper or Green Bay Packers’ Jimmy Graham. They currently have four tight ends on the roster — Jeremy Sprinkle, Matt Henges, Caleb Wilson and Marcus Baugh — but none are seen as front line starters.
Thomas, 28, could be an intriguing signing for Washington. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, he has the size to be the kind of pass catching threat Ron Rivera is looking for in an offense that has relied upon tight ends in the past. Though Thomas has only caught 35 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns in his three seasons as an active tight end, he is still new to the position and showed some glimpses of potential toward the end of last season when injuries kept the Lions other tight ends off the field.
His lone touchdown last year came Nov. 24 at FedEx Field, during Detroit’s 19-16 loss to the Redskins.
In college, Thomas was a dual threat quarterback who threw for 9,003 yards and 52 touchdowns and ran for 1,359 yards and 24 touchdowns as a three-year starter. As a rookie in Arizona, he played in part of one game, throwing an 81-yard touchdown pass on his first NFL throw while replacing an injured Drew Stanton. It was his only professional touchdown pass.
He fits a pattern of signings Rivera has agreed to make so far in free agency, adding solid, experienced, low-cost players, many of whom can play multiple positions — a group that includes cornerback Kendall Fuller, linebackers Jon Bostic, Kevin Pierre-Louis and Thomas Davis, safety Sean Davis and guard Wes Schweitzer.
Read more on the Redskins: