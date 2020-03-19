It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year...and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV.— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020
WrestleMania, which the WWE is staging for the 36th straight year, was originally set to be held at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. As fate would have it, one of Gronkowski’s more notable former teammates on the Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady, is reportedly heading that way to play this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but he’ll have to trek east a bit if he wants to join Gronk in the ring.
The WWE said Monday that it was moving WrestleMania to a training facility the company owns in Orlando. The WWE added at the time that “only essential personnel will be on the closed set,” in an effort to slow the spread of covid-19.
A spokesman for the company told ESPN Wednesday that in addition to being a two-day event, this year’s WrestleMania will involve multiple locations.
Gronkowski participated in the 2017 installment of WrestleMania, at which he helped secure a battle-royal win for Rawley, who played football with a brother of the ex-tight end at the University of Maryland. After the five-time Pro Bowler retired last year at age 29, Rawley said (via TMZ Sports) that “it wouldn’t shock me one bit” to see Gronkowski go into pro wrestling.
“He’s always been a wrestling fan,” Rawley said of Gronkowski, whose larger-than-life personality in the NFL was all the more striking as he cultivated it while helping the otherwise button-down Patriots win three Super Bowls.
According to a report last week by The Wrap, which cited a source, Gronkowski won’t be doing any wrestling at WrestleMania but will use the event to help create “a buildup to a future match.”
