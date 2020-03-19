Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) was set to defend his title against Tony Ferguson (25-3) on April 18 in Brooklyn. “They’ll be fighting, but not in New York,” UFC President Dana White told the New York Post. “I will get it figured out. I love the city of New York and I want to come back as soon as possible. But life is going to have to get back to normal.”

The logical spot, Las Vegas, is off limits at the moment even though UFC has its own venue, the Apex Center, there. But Nevada has halted events, at least through its next meeting on March 25. “I have my own arena,” White told TSN. “I have my own production. I have everything. I have everything you need to put on events. So there isn’t much that I can’t pull off.”

That depends on Nevada. White had attempted to keep the fights going, with a fight held in an empty arena Saturday in Brazil., and had hoped to hold fights without a crowd in the Apex, until Nevada’s sports commission had other ideas. UFC events for Saturday, March 28 and April 11. were called off.

“The strip is going black tonight,” White said of Las Vegas. “It’s going to be dark. That’s insane. Can you imagine what a tough decision it was for the governor of Nevada to pull the plug on the casinos? This city lives off the casinos. That’s the way it works. People are making tough choices and doing what’s right to figure out how to solve this problem. It’s about solving problems.”

And if the big fight takes place without fans, so be it.