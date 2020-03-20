The plan, as reported by Yahoo’s Chris Haynes, seemed sensible enough: 16 to 22 players who tested negative for coronavirus would be quarantined in a Los Angeles house large enough to hold all of them, with a basketball court built on site. The players’ daily lives would be filmed and they would play in seven rounds of games, with teammates reshuffling after each round. Players would be eliminated after suffering three losses, and the three players left standing at the end of the tournament would be awarded millions of dollars in individual prizes.

“As long as we can protect the players, which we will do through proper testing and quarantine, Ice Cube and I feel we can give fans some safe, entertaining brand of basketball to get everyone through this pandemic,” entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, who co-founded the league with Ice Cube, told Haynes. “Cube and I have been in the entertainment business for 30 years. This is our job. People want to be entertained with all we’re going through and enjoy our sports. We think this will help.”

AD

AD

Said Ice Cube, to ESPN’s Marc Spears: “It’s ‘Big Brother’ meets Big3. If we can do it in a safe and responsible manner, we will.”

But a few hours after the Big3′s plans were announced Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles officials and the governor of California announced new restrictions in an attempt to squelch the virus’s outbreak. Los Angeles County first ordered malls, shopping centers, playgrounds and nonessential retail businesses to close, prohibited indoor gatherings of more than 10 people and demanded that residents stay home and limit nonessential activities.

Los Angeles residents also are prohibited from traveling to or from a job outside the city, unless to perform essential activities. Travel to or from a vacation home outside the city also has been banned.

AD

“This is not a request. This is an order,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) said.

AD

About an hour after that announcement, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued a statewide stay-at-home order that went into effect Thursday night. At the current rate of infection, Newsom said 56 percent of the state — 25.5 million residents — will have the coronavirus within eight weeks.

“We can make decisions to meet moments. This is a moment we need to make tough decisions,” he said. “This is a moment where we need some straight talk and we need to tell people the truth. We need to bend the curve in the state of California.”