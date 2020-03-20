“As far as I can tell from news reports coming out of the U.S. and Europe, I don’t think the situation allows for athletes to continue training as usual,” Yamaguchi told Nikkei.

IOC President Thomas Bach stuck firm Thursday to his stance that, as of now, the Tokyo Olympics will take place from late July through early August.

“Of course we are considering different scenarios,” Bach told the New York Times, “but we are contrary to many other sports organizations or professional leagues in that we are four and a half months away from the Games.”

“The 206 national Olympic committees and the international sports federations expressed that the world in this extremely difficult and concerning situation needs a symbol of hope,” Bach added. “So for us, while not knowing how long this tunnel will be, we would like the Olympic flame to be a light at the end of the tunnel, and to send the message of peace, what we always do, but in this very difficult circumstances a message of hope and community of humankind.”

Some would-be Olympic athletes, though, are wondering how responsible it is for the IOC to hold tight to its schedule when coronavirus-related fears and official restrictions in many countries make training difficult, if not dangerous.

“The IOC wants us to keep risking our health, our family’s health and public health to train every day?” Katerina Stefanidi, who won the 2016 Olympic gold medal in women’s pole vault for Greece, said Tuesday on Twitter. “You are putting us in danger right now, today, not in 4 months.”

Noting that France, where she has been training, is “in complete lockdown,” British heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson said Tuesday in a message posted to Twitter, “The IOC advice ‘encourages athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games as best as they can’ with the Olympics only four months away, but the government legislation is enforcing isolation at home, with tracks, gyms and public spaces closed.

“I feel under pressure to train and keep the same routine, which is impossible.”

I’m sorry Mr Bach but this is tone deaf. The instinct to keep safe (not to mention obey govt instructions to lock down) is not compatible with athlete training, travel and focus that a looming Olympics demands of athletes, spectators organisers etc Keep them safe. Call it off. https://t.co/nKnEEiVku1 — Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) March 18, 2020

Hayley Wickenheiser, a four-time Olympic gold medalist in women’s ice hockey and a member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, also criticized the governing body on Tuesday. “I think the IOC insisting this will move ahead, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity,” Wickenheiser said in a tweet.

The complaints, as well as negative reactions from other athletes, were shared after the IOC released a statement Tuesday in which it said, “The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive.”

The European Olympic Committees, an umbrella organization for the continent’s national committees, posted a statement of support for the IOC, saying, “In this time of unprecedented disruption to our daily lives caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, our first priority is to ensure the safety of those around us, in particular our families, communities and wider public. We are living through an unpredictable crisis and as such, it is important that we have one policy, expressed by the IOC, and we follow that policy in unison.”

Yamaguchi told Nikkei that she intends to advocate for a postponement when the JOC holds a meeting next week.