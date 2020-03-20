Gurley was only a free agent for a day. Friday, the former Georgia Bulldog signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, according to reports. Terms were not disclosed.

The Rams didn’t part ways with Gurley because he was a bust of a pick, taken 10th overall in 2015. In fact, Gurley was terrific for several seasons — and that eventually became part of the problem for his team, as well as a painfully clear example of why the Rams would have been wise to have invested that top-10 selection at another position.

Even if a highly drafted running back pans out, that only serves to present his team with another major dilemma: What to do about his second contract.

In the case of Gurley, after he blossomed and led the NFL in yards and touchdowns from scrimmage in his third season, Los Angeles handed him a four-year, $60 million contract extension. The initial return on that investment was excellent, with Gurley posting 1,831 yards from scrimmage in 2018 and leading the league with 21 total touchdowns.

Yet even that season, two years before his extension was set to kick in, ended ominously, as Gurley suffered a knee injury that hindered him during the Rams’ run to a low-scoring loss in the Super Bowl. Following a 2019 campaign in which Gurley’s numbers dropped amid continued questions about the health of his knee, Los Angeles decided it would rather save $5.5 million against the salary cap by releasing him before a contract clause kicked in Thursday that would have mandated a $10.5 million payout.

With the 10th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft…



Thanks for the countless memories, @TG3II. pic.twitter.com/xxzMNZ7gcb — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 19, 2020

By cutting Gurley at this early point in his contract, the Rams will have to eat $20.15 million (per Spotrac) in “dead money” charges. That’s preferable, though, to continue to make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid backs, at least from their perspective.

With Gurley off that list there are nine running backs making more than $5 million in average salary (per Spotrac). The Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott leads that list and has performed at an elite level in each of his four seasons.

The Arizona Cardinals just traded away the third-ranked back, David Johnson, to the Texans to dump his contract and the New York Jets almost certainly would do the same with the second-ranked back, Le’Veon Bell, if they could.

Coming in fourth is Derrick Henry, last season’s leading rusher who was given a one-year franchise tag by the Tennessee Titans, who have yet to agree with him on a multiyear deal. The Cardinals’ Kenyan Drake is fifth after getting a one-year transition tag.

The fact that the next two backs on the list, Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette, are both recent top-four draft picks speaks to the impracticality of making such an investment at that position. Rookies who excel are supposed to give their teams all the more of a benefit because they get paid considerably less than the top players at their respective positions, but that’s not the case in a generally depressed market for running backs.

Making matters worse for the Jags is that Fournette has not been a standout in his three seasons since Jacksonville took him fourth overall in 2017. The other non-Gurley running backs taken in the top halves of first rounds since 2015 (Elliott, Barkley, the Los Angeles Chargers’ Melvin Gordon and the Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey) have all played well, indicating that NFL teams have perhaps become more judicious in addressing that position with premium picks.

However, it’s a mixed bag for other first-round picks in that span (the Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs, the Seattle Seahawks’ Rashaad Penny and the New England Patriots’ Sony Michel), and a broader look at draft history suggests franchises are much better off waiting until after the first round altogether.

Of the 39 running backs drafted in the first round between 2000 and 2012, fully two-thirds can safely be described as either outright busts or at least as having been relative disappointments. Little wonder then that no players at that position were taken in the first round in either 2013 or 2014, before the Rams bucked the mini-trend by picking Gurley.

🗣🗣All Business Nothing Personal. https://t.co/rryxzZE0oP — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) March 19, 2020

Just as significantly for this exercise, only a few of the 13 running backs who did justify first-round picks between 2000 and 2012 — Mark Ingram, Jonathan Stewart, Chris Johnson, Adrian Peterson, Marshawn Lynch, DeAngelo Williams, Joseph Addai, Stephen Jackson, Larry Johnson, LaDainian Tomlinson, Deuce McAllister, Jamal Lewis and Shaun Alexander, in reverse chronological order — proved worthy of second contracts from their respective squads.

Thursday showed that the Rams quickly developed major regrets about the contract extension they gave Gurley, and the Chargers appear more than happy to let Gordon discover there isn’t much demand for him on the free agent market. Meanwhile, the real test of the six-year, $90 million extension Elliott signed last year is yet to come. He still must prove that his body can withstand a heavy workload for several more seasons.

The Cowboys are already experiencing some pain from that pact because of the squeeze it puts on other parts of the roster within the constraints of the salary cap. They just watched a player at a more valuable position, cornerback Byron Jones, depart in free agency and had to place the franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, who for now wants more money in a long-term contract than Dallas is willing or feels able to pay.

The Cowboys could have kept Elliott on his rookie contract and given him the franchise tag after this season if he still appeared worthy of big money but they decided not to call his bluff when he staged a holdout before last season. That was a smart move by Elliott, who was well aware that his predecessor in Dallas, DeMarco Murray, was ridden hard over his first four years before the Cowboys let him spend his declining seasons elsewhere.

When you look at the totality of the data I'm starting to come more and more to the conclusion that you should never give a running back a second contract.



Just cycle through rookie deal running backs until something changes seismically in the NFL landscape. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) March 9, 2020

Gordon attempted the same strategy last year with the Chargers but badly overplayed his hand by reportedly turning down a contract offer that would have averaged approximately $10 million annually. He thus in all likelihood did the Chargers, who have gotten good production from backup running backs Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson, a huge favor.

The holdouts staged by Gordon and Elliott should serve as warnings to teams that players are onto them, even if they are content with getting just a running back’s first few seasons, as long as they can squeeze as much juice as possible from their workhorses. That hardly seems like the best way to maximize the long-term value of high draft picks, especially given that the value of running the ball has decreased with every step the NFL has taken toward becoming a passing league.

Part of the problem for the Rams going into this offseason is that they gave their quarterback, Jared Goff, a mega-contract that looks almost as shaky as Gurley’s did. There is no reason to believe, however, that NFL teams are going to think twice about splashing cash on what is by far the game’s most important position, not to mention one that has a far lower injury rate.

What remains to be seen is if another running back ever gets a massive extension or second contract along the lines of those given to Gurley, Elliott, Bell and David Johnson. If not — if spending what it takes to keep a star back for more than his first four or five years is intolerably risky, no matter how good his early production is — then wouldn’t it be smarter to use high picks on players that teams would actually want to reward for justifying that kind of draft capital?