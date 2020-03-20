“Tom is the most successful quarterback in the history of our league, but what makes him so special is his ability to make those around him better,” Bucs Coach Bruce Arians said in a statement. “I have had the privilege to work with some of the best passers in our game, and the characteristics they all possessed were the ability to lead and get the best out of their teammates. Tom is no different. He is a proven winner who will provide the leadership, accountability and work ethic necessary to lead us to our goal of winning another championship.”

Brady underwent a physical in New York before signing with Tampa Bay, an examination that stretched over two days. The length was “unusual,” an NFL source told the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin, but in the end the Bucs got their guy.

“Tom is a proven champion who has achieved greatness on the field because he demands the best out of himself and his teammates,” said Tampa Bay General Manager Jason Licht, a former Patriots scout and player-personnel executive. “I’ve known Tom since we drafted him in New England 20 years ago and through this process it became very clear that his desire to be a champion burns as strong today as it ever has. He possesses the type of rare natural leadership qualities that will immediately impact our entire organization.”

Brady provides an immediate infusion of star power for a team that has the second-longest playoff drought in the NFL (12 seasons, shorter than only the Cleveland Browns). The Bucs have not won a playoff game since the 2002-03 season, when they won the Super Bowl, and their average attendance dropped to just less than 52,000 fans per game last season, ahead of only the Bengals and Chargers (who played in a comparatively tiny stadium as they awaited their move to a new arena in Los Angeles). Ticket sales reportedly spiked after news broke that Brady planned on signing with the Bucs, however.