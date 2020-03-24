“A true lockdown must begin, and it must begin now — a lockdown together, a lockdown united.”

Ireland has thus far not been among the hardest-hit European countries, but the number of confirmed cases of covid-19 rose by over 200 Tuesday for the second day in a row (per the Irish Times), bringing the total in the country to 1,329 with seven deaths.

Having called for an array of preventive measures earlier in the month, including the temporary closure of schools, day care facilities and pubs, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced more expansive restrictions Tuesday, such as a closure of all nonessential retail.

Varadkar also encouraged people in Ireland to engage in greater social distancing and said no unnecessary travel should take place, both within the country and overseas. McGregor declared that much more was needed, including closing airports and deploying military units as necessary to enforce a lockdown before Ireland suffers the same fate as neighbors such as Italy.

“We have the advantage here in that we can see this coming. We can see this coming!” exclaimed the 31-year-old McGregor. “But if we do not act on our advantage, we cannot expect different results. We are not adhering to social distancing, at least not to the extent required to halt exponential growth. A lockdown would facilitate this."

The time is now 🇮🇪🙏🌍https://t.co/8DdzPPz1aL — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 24, 2020

The video marked a dramatic shift in tone from some of McGregor’s previous public comments regarding the pandemic, including an Instagram post March 13 in which he wrote, “I believe we have this virus contained,” and, “To the people of the world. We will do this! We are doing this! It’s done. We did it. Congratulations!”

On Saturday, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion used another Instagram post to remind his compatriots to “stay vigilant with our quarantine efforts.” Noting a drop at the time in daily cases of covid-19, McGregor warned against a temptation to “get out and back to living our normal lives again,” lest people “run the risk of going around in circles with these numbers until they hit a spike we then can’t contain.”

McGregor’s plea Tuesday came a day after British heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury posted his own Instagram video exhorting his countrymen to “stay indoors.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a lockdown Monday, and Fury, 31, said he was taking it as “deadly serious.”

“Let’s fight this virus together as a nation, as a family, as a team and do the best we can to help others not get the virus,” Fury said.

The torrent of sports-event postponements related to the coronavirus, which grew Tuesday with the Tokyo Summer Olympics, also includes Fury’s trilogy showdown against Deontay Wilder. Originally set for July 18 after Wilder exercised a rematch clause following his loss to Fury last month, the pair’s third title bout will probably take place sometime in the fall (per ESPN).

While UFC President Dana White searches for a place to stage an April 18 card featuring a much-anticipated lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, McGregor doesn’t have a fight lined up. The Dublin native, who knocked out welterweight Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds in January, said recently he expects to “be in the Octagon again soon,” but for now he has his eye on domestic and global events far beyond the world of combat sports.

Regarding his call for a “true lockdown,” McGregor said Tuesday, “These methods are stringent but necessary and have worked in China and Hong Kong.