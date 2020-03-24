The Washington Redskins added another tight end in free agency, this time agreeing to terms with former Green Bay Packers tight end Richard Rodgers, a person with knowledge of the transaction said Tuesday night.

Rodgers, 28, was selected by Green Bay in the third round of the 2014 draft and was, for a time, one of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s top targets. In 2015, he caught Rodgers’s famous 61-yard Hail Mary with no time left to beat the Detroit Lions. That has held up as his best professional season; he caught 58 passes for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

Rodgers spent the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles but was held to just seven games (and one reception) in 2018 because of injuries and missed all but one game in 2019 because of a foot injury. Rodgers’s father, also named Richard, played with new Washington coach Ron Rivera at the University of California, where the younger Rodgers also played.

Rodgers appears to be a low-risk gamble by the Redskins, who need tight ends after Vernon Davis retired and Jordan Reed was released. Last weekend, they signed former Virginia Tech quarterback turned tight end Logan Thomas.

