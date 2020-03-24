Rodgers spent the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles but was held to just seven games (and one reception) in 2018 because of injuries and missed all but one game in 2019 because of a foot injury. Rodgers’s father, also named Richard, played with new Washington coach Ron Rivera at the University of California, where the younger Rodgers also played.
Rodgers appears to be a low-risk gamble by the Redskins, who need tight ends after Vernon Davis retired and Jordan Reed was released. Last weekend, they signed former Virginia Tech quarterback turned tight end Logan Thomas.
