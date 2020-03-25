“It’s a total bamboozle,” Phelps told the Associated Press on Tuesday. “There’s such a wave of emotions. I can’t imagine what these athletes are going through right now.” Phelps, who lives in Arizona with his wife and three children, was “relieved” by the International Olympic Committee’s decision to push back the Games. “Now there’s more of a chance that we can beat this thing and do what we need to do to save as many lives as possible. I was happy to see them logically making a smart decision,” he said. “It’s just frustrating it took this long.”

Felix, a six-time Olympic gold medalist, admitted in a Time.com essay that she feels “alone, afraid and unsure” right now. “I don’t know how that makes you feel — maybe the Games are a form of entertainment to you, maybe they give you that warm feeling that reminds you our world can come together around something good,” she wrote. “Or maybe you’re a fellow Olympian and this news feels like a crushing blow. I’ve woken up every morning for the last 6,055 days, since I was 17 years old, relentlessly pursuing Olympic gold.”

It’s an unusual time for everyone, and athletes, who are dreamers as well as doers, are no exception. And Felix, who is 34, is aware that her athletic career is closer to the end than the beginning.

“At a time like this, it is hard not to focus on the loss, to not think about what could have been. That is something that can be hard about having audacious dreams,” Felix wrote. “Sometimes, you believe so strongly in that dream that you begin to think that you have already earned it, that it is already yours. Until it is taken away from you. This has been a sobering reminder that we are not owed our dreams, those dreams do not come free and you do not accomplish them alone.”

She delivered a message of hope in the face of the large losses of life that will continue to occur from the novel coronavirus.

“You might be a business owner who against all of the odds had a unique idea and took the risk and bought that food truck — chasing those audacious dreams — and now you’re sitting alone, afraid and unsure about how your business will stay open. You might be celebrating welcoming a beautiful new life into this world, but are feeling so alone, afraid and unsure because you have no idea what the world is going to look like six months from now,” she wrote. “There is so much loss happening all around us and it’s hard not to focus only on the negative. We need to grieve our losses and collectively grieve the losses of others, but we have to hold onto hope."

For Felix and other athletes, finding training sites in the short term has been difficult, another stressful coronavirus complication, and now they must adjust to uncertainty. “As athletes, we’re so regimented,” Phelps said. “At this point, all the work is done. We’re just fine-tuning the small things to get to this point. Now it’s like, ‘Oh … we’re not competing.’ All these emotions start flaring up. I really think mental health is so important right now.”