Though Latimer hasn’t been as productive as hoped, he also offers versatility on special teams. He returned kickoffs his final two seasons in Denver and averaged between 23.8 and 25 yards per return. He showed big-play ability, with 36- and 46-yard returns. The Redskins might try him for a return unit that has long lacked explosiveness.
For Vujnovich, the climb into the league was more difficult. He went undrafted out of Division III Louisiana College but managed to hang on with the Green Bay Packers practice squad. He offers flexibility because he can play guard or tackle, and the Redskins expect him to try both positions, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
His most experienced position, left guard, is one where the Redskins already have a theoretical battle between Wes Martin and Wes Schweitzer. Vujnovich started 16 games for the Colts at the spot in 2017. Yet he was out of football almost all last season.
For Latimer and Vujnovich, change at Redskins Park means opportunity. For the Redskins, it means adding solid pieces to push their starters.
Read more: