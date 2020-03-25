“Took a piece of my heart with this one,” Skyler Thomas, a fellow defensive back, tweeted Wednesday morning. “Let them dreads shake in heaven. Love you Brudda RIP.” He tweeted “25x26 forever” Tuesday night, referring to their respective uniform numbers.
Took a piece of my heart with this one. Let them dreads shake in heaven. Love you Brudda RIP 🕊 🖤 25x26 pic.twitter.com/xgB30dpCwC— Skyler Thomas (@Skydollaa) March 25, 2020
Wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. called Beekman “one of the purest souls” on Twitter and offensive lineman Liam Ryan tweeted, “Cherish your loved ones. Every second matters.”
Beekman, who was from Baton Rouge, transferred to the southeastern Washington school, which lies just west of the Idaho state line, in 2018 after playing two seasons at Arizona Western. He started in 13 games last season and was the team’s fifth-leading tackler.
The football team was scheduled to begin spring workouts Friday in Pullman, but those were postponed at least until April 1 because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Beekman recently spent spring break in Louisiana, and on March 14 he tweeted a photo with his younger brother, Reese, after his state championship basketball game. Reece Beekman, a senior at Scotlandville Magnet High, which his brother also attended, was named the most outstanding player in the title game. In the photo, Bryce Beekman wore a T-shirt with a photo of the two and the words “Brothers Keeper.”
4 peat!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆Mane I’m proud of ya lil brotha! Know dat imma boost you up and always have yo back more than yo spine do. All glory to God for blessing you wit 4 state championships, forever grateful🙏🏽 Love Lil brotha🖤🤝 @reece_beekman pic.twitter.com/PTjySYJ9WC— Bryce Beekman (@BeekmanBryce) March 15, 2020
Washington State students had been encouraged not to return to campus after spring break, and Coach Nick Rolovich told reporters Tuesday that most players had not returned.
