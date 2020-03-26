All times Eastern. All games on CBS Sports Network unless noted.

Thursday, March 26

6 p.m.: 2006 Sweet 16, Connecticut vs. Washington

The West Coast Huskies led the East Coast Huskies by 6 with 1:53 left and by 4 with 21 seconds left. Washington somehow didn’t win.

8 p.m.: 2006 Sweet 16, UCLA vs. Gonzaga

The Bruins never led until 8.6 seconds remained in the game, reducing Adam Morrison to tears.

10 p.m.: 2002 Sweet 16: Duke vs. Indiana

An absolutely loaded Blue Devils team entered as a 13-point favorite and led by 13 at halftime. But the Hoosiers rallied, and — with 4.2 seconds left — Jay Williams missed a free throw that would have completed a four-point play and tied the score.

Friday, March 27

6 p.m.: 2010 Sweet 16, Kansas State vs. Xavier

8 p.m.: 2013 Sweet 16, Michigan vs. Kansas

The Wolverines trailed by five with 21 seconds left, but Trey Burke’s long three-pointer forced overtime and helped propel Michigan to its first Elite Eight since the Fab Five.

10 p.m.: 2017 Sweet 16, Florida vs. Wisconsin

Saturday, March 28

8 a.m.: 2004 Elite Eight, Oklahoma State vs. Saint Joseph’s

John Lucas’s late three-pointer ends the Hawks’ Final Four hopes.

10 a.m.: 2005 Elite Eight, Illinois vs. Arizona

Playing only about 150 miles from home, the Illini’s dominant season looked to be over before they erased a 15-point deficit with four minutes left.

Noon: 2017 Elite Eight, North Carolina vs. Kentucky

In a classic battle of blue bloods, the Tar Heels scored 12 straight points over the final five minutes, with Luke Maye’s jumper with 0.3 of a second left providing the winning points.

2 p.m.: 1992 Elite Eight, Duke vs. Kentucky

Perhaps the only nonnational title game on this list to have its own Wikipedia page.

4 p.m.: 1998 Elite Eight, Kentucky vs. Duke

The Wildcats finally get their revenge on the Blue Devils six years later, overcoming an 18-point first-half deficit on their way to their third straight appearance in the national title game.

6 p.m.: 2014 Elite Eight, Kentucky vs. Michigan

Aaron Harrison hit a three-pointer with 2.3 seconds left, and the Wildcats became the first team with an all-freshman starting lineup to make the Final Four in 22 years.

8 p.m.: 2015 Elite Eight, Kentucky vs. Notre Dame

One year later, the Wildcats stayed unbeaten with Andrew Harrison providing the winning points this time around.

Sunday, March 29 (CBS)

1 p.m.: 1985 national championship game, Villanova vs. Georgetown

If the Wildcats weren’t turning it over — they had 17 giveaways — they were scoring: Villanova’s record 78.6 percent shooting was the difference in this shocking upset.

2:30 p.m.: 1997 national championship game, Arizona vs. Kentucky

Fourth-seeded Arizona beat a No. 1 seed for the third time in 10 days.

4 p.m.: 2010 national championship game, Duke vs. Butler

Gordon Hayward was centimeters away from giving the Bulldogs a Cinderella win for the ages.

Sunday, March 29 (CBS Sports Network)

1 p.m.: 2018 Elite Eight: Kansas vs. Duke

Malik Newman scored all 13 of the Jayhawks’ points in overtime, and Kansas returned to the Final Four for the first time in six years.

3 p.m.: 2019 Elite Eight, Michigan State vs. Duke

Cassius Winston stole the show from Zion Williamson with 20 points and 10 assists as the Spartans worked some more March magic.