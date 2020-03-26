A number of athletes and teams have stepped up to offer help during the coronavirus outbreak, but for Brees, the decision is the latest example of an unusually strong relationship between an athlete and the community in which he plays. It’s a relationship that began when he signed with the Saints in the spring of 2006 after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the city the previous summer. As the city rebuilt itself, Brees found his career reborn, and he led the Saints to a Super Bowl win in the 2009 season. After completing what he called “the daunting task” of figuring how to help in the wake of covid-19, Brees came up with an answer, marking his announcement with an image of a map of Louisiana.