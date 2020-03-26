A recent report in the Athletic indicated the fight would take place Oct. 3 in Las Vegas in a move unrelated to covid-19, with organizers saying they simply preferred the fall after reports cited July 18 as the original target date.

But people who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the negotiations are ongoing said that while Oct. 3 has been discussed, the coronavirus pandemic indeed remains a consideration in the final decision for the pay-per-view event, which follows Fury’s defeat of Wilder in their Feb. 22 rematch.

“Oct. 3 is a possible date, but there are many variables that must be considered before that date can be locked in,” a person at Top Rank, which promotes Fury, said before adding that the sides are awaiting a resolution to the pandemic. “An official announcement regarding specific details will be in due course.”

The spread of the coronavirus has compelled professional and college sports officials to place their seasons on indefinite hiatus or to cancel major events, such as the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Premier Boxing Champions, in a release this week, canceled all events scheduled for March and April. Information regarding the rescheduling of those cards was not immediately available, according to the announcement.

“The pandemic is certainly a factor” in scheduling Fury-Wilder III, one person said. “To say it’s not is straining credulity.”

In the heavyweights’ previous fight at T-Mobile Arena — which generated nearly $17 million in gate revenue, making it the highest-grossing heavyweight fight in Nevada history, and drew a reported 800,000-plus in pay-per-view buys — Fury battered his injured opponent throughout on the way to a seventh-round TKO.

Fury claimed the World Boxing Council belt, the only major title the lineal champion had not won, when referee Kenny Bayless stopped the fight at 1:39 at the request of Wilder’s corner, leaving no doubt after the first meeting between the fighters two years ago ended in a split draw.

“The king has returned to the top of the throne,” Fury, nicknamed the Gypsy King, said before the Englishman urged the crowd to join him in a rendition of Don McLean’s “American Pie.”

Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) recorded two knockdowns, including in Round 3, when he landed a right to the head that had Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) bleeding profusely from his ear.

That blow left Wilder wobbly throughout the remainder of the fight, and Fury, who weighed in at 273 pounds — nearly 20 pounds heavier than when the two first fought at Staples Center on Dec. 1, 2018 — capitalized again with a fifth-round knockdown in front of a star-studded crowd.

Wilder came in at 231 pounds, well above the 213 he carried in the initial fight in which he knocked Fury down twice, including in the 12th and final round, setting up a highly anticipated rematch.

In a stunning turn of events, Wilder’s power was conspicuously absent, especially after the damage to his ear that wound up being a cut rather than a ruptured eardrum, as had been widely speculated.

Wilder’s balance and footwork were never the same after that blow from Fury, rendering Wilder’s normally devastating right hand virtually incidental.