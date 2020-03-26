The Stills faced a diagnosis of Stage 4 pediatric cancer when Leah was 4 and Devon was playing in the NFL. They faced the disease head-on, sharing details of her treatment and raising money for pediatric cancer. There wasn’t a dry eye in the place when she was given the Jimmy V Perseverance Award (named for North Carolina State’s late coach Jim Valvano) at the ESPYs in July 2015, while she was in the midst of treatment that included stem-cell therapy.

The day seemed to be a long time coming for Devon Still, who shared an image of their cancer journey on Instagram Wednesday. “Kids don’t care about what your profession is...how much money you have...etc.,” he wrote, including an image of the two of them sleeping in the hospital. “They just want to be loved and know that if they’re ever going through a hard time you will be by their side ❤️ I’ve been waiting for tomorrow for 5 years! 1 day until Leah is cancer free!”

Now, for Leah, there are “no more hospitals and needles.” For her father, who has gotten married and had another child since her diagnosis, it’s the end of a parent’s worst journey. “A day like this seemed so far away when we first got that diagnosis,” he told “Today.” “There’s been a lot of ups and downs along the journey and times you question if you’re ever gonna make it to this point, so it’s just a blessing.”

Still also marked the day with a sweet Instagram post about his daughter. “That smile you make when you know you did it! Against all odds you beat cancer! There’s so much I could say but I’m going to try to keep it short. When Leah was first diagnosed, I was so scared. I was scared because I thought I was going to lose my daughter. I was scared because I thought I was going to miss out on all the important moments every parent should share with their kids as they grow up. I was scared because our world was shaken up and I felt so lost and hopeless. I was scared because I felt like I was losing myself while fighting to not lose Leah.

“The point is, even when you’re scared, you just have to trust God and push forward! Leah you are the strongest person I know. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving this battle everything you had. I know it wasn’t easy...I know it wasn’t fair...but you handled this battle like a #playmaker and inspired millions (especially me) while doing it. This is just the beginning I love you with every bone in my body ❤️ #CANCERFREE”

Leah had plans for her special day. “We’re gonna eat cake and ice cream and pull an all-nighter and watch movies.” They couldn’t, however, go to a steakhouse to celebrate because of covid-19, so her dad, as he has all along, stepped up. “I put on my chef hat and brought the steakhouse to her.”

What comes next for the Stills? Paying it forward.

“There’s a lot of survivor’s remorse because you see the pain in these family’s faces,” Still told “Today.” “A lot of them look at Leah and be like why didn’t their kids survive, and I can understand. Although Leah’s cancer fight is over with, we gotta fight until every parent gets to feel this feeling of reaching five years.”