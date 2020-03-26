In other words, to use one prominent example, it is possible Mookie Betts, the former MVP right fielder the Boston Red Sox traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers last month, may never appear in a regular season game for the Dodgers. Betts, 27, is one year away from reaching free agency, and the deal struck Thursday night guarantees he will get there by the end of 2020 whether or not there is baseball this season.

The deal came together after about two weeks of negotiations between the league and the union, and was completed near the end of what would have been baseball’s Opening Day. The sport has been shut down since March 12, when, with the coronavirus threat becoming increasingly dire, Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended spring training and announced a two-week delay to the start of the regular season.

That delay will now extend through at least the end of May, and while baseball still hopes to play a shortened season and postseason in 2020, there is growing concern the virus’s continued spread in the U.S. could lead to the cancellation of the entire season.

As part of the deal, The Athletic reported, owners will advance the players $170 million to cover salaries through May, but would not have to pay further if there is no season, and the union also agreed not to sue for lost salaries.

Meanwhile, the deal gives MLB the leeway to shorten the amateur draft from 40 rounds to as few as five, and shift it from June to July.

The sides did not reach agreement on the terms of a shortened spring training, if there is to be a 2020 season, or the intricacies of constructing a schedule. However, the sides have discussed playing doubleheaders and reducing the number of off-days as a way to squeeze more games into a shortened schedule, and those talks are expected to continue.