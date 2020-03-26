“Our ownership group and leadership team are in total agreement that this is the right thing to do,” said Monica Dixon, MSE chief administrative officer and president of external affairs. MSE already committed to paying part-time staff for 15 scheduled games and events in March. There were five games scheduled in April.

In sum, 850 MSE part-time staff will receive payments totaling $1.2 million for the suspended games and events through the end of the NHL and NBA seasons since both respectively suspended their seasons in mid-March because of concerns amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

All events at Capital One Arena, where the Capitals and Wizards play, have been postponed until further notice.

“Every league and every team has its own set of individual circumstances, and must act accordingly,” Dixon said. “For Monumental Sports & Entertainment, we are operating simply in a paused state of play for our regular season and playoffs, and we intend to come back as a fully functioning organization to complete this season.”

Other NBA and NHL teams have taken similar actions in pledging to pay their part-time workers, though some have chosen to only pay workers only if games are canceled, not just postponed. Others, such as the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadians have announced layoffs for full-time, salaried employees.

The Bruins, who were the last team in the NHL to offer financial help to part-time workers announced Wednesday that 68 of their full-time, salaried employees will be placed on temporary leave amid the pandemic. Additionally, 82 full-time associates will receive an indefinite salary reduction.

The New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers announced they were cutting salaries for full-time employees by 20 percent, before owner Josh Harris changed course reversing the decision and apologized publicly for it.

In the NBA, examples of financial support range from the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers and Kings established a joint fund to provide financial support for all hourly event staff workers, to the Milwaukee Bucks, who are covering full wages of Fiserv Forum staffers, including those employed by outside vendors, for 30 days.

In Dallas, Stars CEO Jim Lites and General Manager Jim Nill are taking temporary 50-percent pay cuts while the NHL season is paused, in an attempt to help financial stress on the organization.