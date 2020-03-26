On Thursday morning, hours before the Nationals were originally scheduled to open their season as defending World Series champions in New York, Finch and his daughters — ages 13, 10 and 6 — hung red, white and blue bunting from the porch of their home in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of Northwest Washington and spray-painted bases and foul lines in the yard. “Opening Day in R ♥s” read the homemade sign above the steps leading to their front door.

“I always think of the work that goes into preparing for Opening Day, getting the stadiums looking perfect before the first pitch,” Finch, a San Diego native who has lived in D.C. for about a decade, said in a phone interview. “We kind of went through that routine this morning. I just thought it would be a little something to make people smile as they walk and drive by and to keep the kids busy. They’re going stir crazy.”

Across the region, Nationals fans found their own ways to commemorate or cope with what was supposed to have been a joyous day.

For Matt and Nicky Dunavant, the promise of baseball’s eventual return and the harsh reminder that the 2020 season remains in limbo is visible just outside their apartment window, which provides a clear view into Nationals Park. The ballpark is where the die-hard fans and season ticket holders went on their first date, got engaged and were married July 8, 2018.

On Thursday morning, the couple were walking their dog along South Capitol Street when they came across a digital sign on the facade of the ballpark near the home plate gate. “We miss you, too,” it read, beneath a curly “W,” along with a photo from last year’s pristine Opening Day in D.C.

“Today it definitely hit me hard,” Matt Dunavant said. “I’ve been working the past two weeks with Nats Park right outside my window, and there are still workers there doing stuff. It’s kind of sad every day looking at the park.”

With precious few vacation days, Nicky, a teacher, originally had planned to work Thursday. Matt took the day off to watch the game at home or at Walter’s Sports Bar around the corner. They were both looking forward to attending the World Series banner-raising ceremony at next week’s home opener. Instead, the Dunavants spent part of Thursday watching MLB: The Show’s video game simulation of Opening Day, with Matt in his 2019 Anthony Rendon All-Star Game jersey and Nicky wearing a Max Scherzer jersey.

“It’s clearly not the same,” Matt said.

(For the record, Eric Thames drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI groundout in the 11th inning and Sean Doolittle earned the save in Washington’s 3-2 simulated win.)

In Burlington, Vt., Nationals fan Conor Lastowka provided play-by-play of a computer simulation of an “RBI Baseball” game on Twitch. The 38-year-old scoured Wikipedia before the simulation for fun facts about the players that he sprinkled throughout the half-hour game between the 1987 American League and National League all-stars.

Lastowka, who sported a Nationals jersey and cap and drank from a Nationals beer stein, paused the simulation for a virtual seventh-inning stretch, pulling up Bill Murray’s legendary performance of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at Wrigley Field.

“I look forward to Opening Day, and I’m always bummed with the off day after it,” said Lastowka, who grew up in Northern Virginia and moved to Burlington five years ago. “[Opening Day is] just the start of good things, especially in Vermont, where it feels like we’re maybe finally turning a corner from winter.”

Lastowka said he’s still looking for something to fill the void of baseball season. He can only watch his Nationals World Series DVD so many times.

“It’s good to have those good memories to hold on to because if the cheating Astros had won, we’d be even more bitter that there weren’t any games being played,” he said.

Wearing what I would have worn to New York, but working from home instead. Maybe rewatching a game tonight.

Back in the District, Paloma Benach, a sophomore pitcher on the Wilson High junior varsity baseball team, took a break from watching MLB Network’s marathon of classic games to play catch with her younger brother outside. Under normal circumstances, the daughter of Ava and Mona Benach, two of the founders of DC Girls Baseball, might have attended Opening Day with her family or at least been following the game from school.

Now she’s just trying to stay busy and in shape with no games to watch, online classes until at least late April and her sophomore season in serious doubt. She can hardly imagine the feeling when baseball does return.

“It’s going to be insane,” Benach said. “It’s going to be just pure joy and happiness. … Knowing Nats fans, I think the energy will be unmatched and just happy that we’re back."

“We’re all in this together,” Lastowka said. “It’s going to be like a World Series victory, just for that first time we get to go to a game again. We can keep our eye on that prize."

Finch, whose front yard was mentioned on several of his neighbors’ Facebook pages by Thursday afternoon, said the bunting and spray-painted base lines will remain, at least until it’s time to mow the lawn again.

“We’ll leave it up for a bit,” he said. “Maybe it’ll stay up until the real Opening Day.”

