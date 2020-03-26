With Opening Day delayed indefinitely because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it could be months before Manager Dave Martinez and Co. get to experience that moment. In the meantime, there are plenty of ways for Nats fans to relive the team’s remarkable turnaround, including on Thursday. With no live baseball on a normally joyous, hopeful day, MLB announced it will present a full slate of 30 classic games across its various platforms, including digital streaming and social media. Each team will be featured in at least one game, and for the Nationals, it’s baseball’s last official contest — Game 7 of the 2019 World Series.

Instead of Max Scherzer vs. Jacob deGrom at Citi Field, a replay of Scherzer vs. Zack Greinke at Houston’s Minute Maid Park will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern time on MLB.com and MLB’s YouTube channel. There are worse ways to spend a Thursday afternoon than watching Howie Kendrick’s go-ahead home run off the right field foul pole — doink! — for the umpteenth time.

(All 2018 and 2019 games are already available free to fans through MLB.tv, and dozens of classic games from other years are available free on YouTube.)

Thursday’s slate of games on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, FS1 and MLB Network will include five classic Opening Day games, including Tuffy Rhodes’s three-homer day for the Cubs in a win over the Mets in 1994, and five World Series Game 7s. ESPN2 will broadcast four classic Home Run Derbies beginning at 6 p.m., including Bryce Harper’s triumph in the 2018 event at Nationals Park. (Harper’s walk-off grand slam against the Cubs last August is the Phillies’ featured game on Thursday’s schedule.)

Fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #OpeningDayAtHome to connect with others on social media during the all-day marathon, which will also raise awareness for several charities, including Feeding America, Meals on Wheels and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. A full schedule of Thursday’s classic games is available here.

With baseball on hiatus, the Nationals’ flagship radio station, 106.7 The Fan, has been airing the full broadcast of every game from the team’s 2019 World Series run on weeknights this month. Thursday’s broadcast is Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.