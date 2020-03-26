There are two big changes to the draft order since my first mock draft of the year, with the Indianapolis Colts sending the 13th pick to the San Francisco 49ers for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, and the Buffalo Bills trading the 22nd selection to the Minnesota Vikings for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Here is my updated projection of all 32 first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft:

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Burrow is a near-lock for this pick. The only question for the Bengals is whether they will keep veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. A trade market hasn’t really developed for him as mass quarterback movement unfolded during free agency.

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

No change here. Ron Rivera has been filling his defense with low-cost veterans in free agency in addition to signing cornerback Kendall Fuller to a four-year, $40 million contract. But there’s still room for Young, who could follow in Nick Bosa’s footsteps from a year ago as an impact edge rusher out of Ohio State becoming the second pick in the draft.

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The Lions traded star cornerback Darius Slay to Philadelphia and signed Desmond Trufant to a two-year, $21 million deal to help replace him. Detroit is one of the more unpredictable teams in the draft, but I still have it taking Okudah, a shutdown corner, in this spot.

4. New York Giants: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The one-year contract for right tackle Cameron Fleming doesn’t change the fact that the Giants could try to add a tackle at this spot. Tristan Wirfs is a possibility, but it’s going to be hard for General Manager Dave Gettleman to pass on Becton, a massive blocker with exceptional athletic ability.

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

It’s unclear what effect the coronavirus-related restrictions on travel and physicals will have on Tagovailoa, who is hoping to prove to teams he is fully recovered from the serious hip injury he suffered in November. But if Miami is comfortable with his health, this is a logical landing spot for him as the Dolphins’ quarterback of the future.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

The Chargers made an offer to Tom Brady before he chose the Bucs, and they might consider signing Jameis Winston or Cam Newton. But for now their plan is to keep Tyrod Taylor as the starter and draft a quarterback such as Herbert to develop behind him.

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

I had the Panthers taking defensive tackle Derrick Brown here in my last mock draft, and that’s still a possibility. But Simmons had such a great combine that he needs to move up into the top 10. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash and should be a great sideline-to-sideline playmaker.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

I thought Wirfs made sense for the Cardinals at this spot even before they dealt their second-round pick as part of the blockbuster trade for star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and it’s an even better fit now. Wirfs could give Arizona an athletic bookend opposite left tackle D.J. Humphries to protect last year’s top overall pick, quarterback Kyler Murray.

The addition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) will provide a boost for Arizona's offense. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File) (Reed Hoffmann/AP)

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

A year ago, the Jaguars got lucky in the draft when they took edge rusher Josh Allen in the first round and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor fell to them in the second round. The luck continues here, with Brown dropping to them at No. 9 and filling a need in the middle of their defensive line.

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

These next two picks could be affected if the Redskins trade Trent Williams to either the Browns or the Jets. The Browns need a left tackle, so Thomas fits well here opposite right tackle Jack Conklin, whom Cleveland signed in free agency.

11. New York Jets: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

The Jets are overhauling their offensive line, signing several free agents in addition to bringing back guard Alex Lewis. But they still need a right tackle, and the athletic Wills would complete the unit’s rebuild.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Coach Jon Gruden and GM Mike Mayock took care of the defense in free agency, so they can use this pick to get the best receiver in the draft. Lamb is a tall receiver with great playmaking ability.

13. San Francisco 49ers: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

The Buckner trade puts the 49ers in position to land one of the top wide receivers in the draft. After losing Emmanuel Sanders to New Orleans in free agency, they will be thrilled to add Jeudy or Lamb in hopes of getting back to the Super Bowl.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

After landing Tom Brady in free agency, the Bucs can focus on adding an impact defender in the first round. Kinlaw would bring an interior disrupter to the defensive line.

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The Broncos, who are having a very good offseason, want to add speed at the wide receiver position. Ruggs gives them a 4.27 speedster for second-year quarterback Drew Lock.

16. Atlanta Falcons: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Dante Fowler Jr., whom they added in free agency on a three-year, $45 million deal, helps take care of their need at defensive end. With Henderson, they could fill another need with one of the best cornerbacks in the draft.

17. Dallas Cowboys: K’Lavon Chaisson, LB, LSU

The Cowboys appear to be in the process of going to a 3-4 base defense. They’ve addressed the defensive line in free agency, and Chaisson would give them an outside linebacker who can rush the quarterback.

18. Miami Dolphins: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

The Dolphins went heavy on defense in free agency. In the draft, look for them to start fixing the offense. Getting a tackle is essential, which is why Jackson could be a good fit.

19. Las Vegas Raiders: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

The Raiders would complete the rebuilding of their linebacker corps they began in free agency with this pick. They would have Queen, Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski as their three starting linebackers. Impressive.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Jacksonville needs to restock its defense, particularly at cornerback, after trading Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye. The Jaguars signed Darqueze Dennard to fill one cornerback spot, and Diggs, considered by many to be the third-best corner in the draft, would be a nice fit with Dennard and D.J. Hayden.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Everyone knows the Eagles need help at wide receiver. After they failed to land Hopkins in a trade, Higgins, a big target, would be a nice fallback.

22. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Vikings are down their top three corners following cuts and free agency. Using the pick they got from Buffalo, there’s a simple solution: draft the best cornerback available. In this scenario, that’s Terrell.

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

The Patriots could opt to sign Newton or Winston, or trade for Dalton. But if not, they could get a steal in Love, who has the potential to go in the top 15 but could slide because of the lack of QB-needy teams picking early.

24. New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Even though the Saints added Sanders in free agency to pair with star Michael Thomas, they can get even better at receiver by drafting Jefferson.

25. Minnesota Vikings: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

The Vikings need to replace Stefon Diggs after dealing him to Buffalo. They can fill the void with Shenault, who is a versatile and athletic playmaker.

26. Miami Dolphins: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

I had the Dolphins taking running back Jonathan Taylor from Wisconsin in the last mock, but Swift might be a better fit given his pass-catching ability. He and newly signed Jordan Howard would form a solid backfield duo.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

There is a good chance the Seahawks could trade down from this spot. But if they stay here, a lot will depend on whether they re-sign star edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who hasn’t yet received the free agent offers he was expecting. If Clowney goes elsewhere, Gross-Matos would help the pass rush.

28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

The Ravens have had an unsettled linebacker group the past couple of years. Murray would give them a stud linebacker, the kind they haven’t had since C.J. Mosley left in free agency.

29. Tennessee Titans: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

If free agent Logan Ryan doesn’t come back, the Titans need to add a cornerback. They could go for Gladney or LSU’s Kristian Fulton.

30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Aaron Rodgers had little else beyond Davante Adams at wide receiver last season. Even after adding Devin Funchess in free agency, the Packers would do well to take the best receiver on their board. Mims or Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk would make sense here.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Even though the 49ers need a cornerback more than a safety, it’s going to be hard to pass up the best safety in the draft in McKinney if he is available here.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

The Chiefs lost Fuller to the Redskins in free agency, and Bashaud Breeland could leave as well. They might look at Taylor from Wisconsin to bolster the running back position, but Fulton makes more sense because he would fill the Super Bowl champions’ biggest need.