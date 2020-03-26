An online fundraiser has been established to help the man with his medical costs.
Utah’s Rudy Gobert reports losing his sense of smell ‘the last four days’ because of the coronavirus
The NBA suspended its season on March 11 after learning that Gobert had tested positive for the virus.
Pistons scout Maury Hanks also has contracted the coronavirus and is in “a battle,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Detroit Free Press reports that Hanks worked out of his home office in Knoxville and hadn’t come in contact with any Pistons players or staff members in “some time.”
East Tennessee State Coach Steve Forbes, who got to know Hanks while an assistant at Tennessee from 2006 to 2011, tweeted out a message of support on Wednesday night.
Our prayers are needed tonight for my good friend Maury Hanks, who has enjoyed a life-long association with the game of basketball in college and the NBA. He is fighting the #coronavirus and needs our help.🙏🙏 #Bigs 🙏🙏 He has so many friends & he needs all of our🙏🙏#SonnyBoy pic.twitter.com/wR8N4PUjIa— Steve Forbes (@ForbesETSUhoops) March 26, 2020
ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla also offered a message of support on Twitter, saying Hanks is one of college and pro basketball’s “favorite people.”
Wood’s agent, Adam Pensack, told the Free Press on Wednesday that his client is “feeling great and fully recovered.” He’s expected to be cleared by doctors on Thursday. Wood and Gobert had been matched up for much of the Pistons-Jazz game on March 7.
At least 10 NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus along with other people who work for teams.