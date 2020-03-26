Two people connected with the Detroit Pistons have been hospitalized after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to various reports.

One of them, a man in his 50s who worked as a camera operator for television broadcasts out of Little Caesars Arena, shot footage inside the Jazz locker room following the March 7 Detroit-Utah game, according to Yahoo’s Vincent Goodwill and Dan Wetzel. It’s unclear whether the man contracted the virus there, but Utah players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have tested positive for coronavirus along with Pistons forward Christian Wood. The cameraman, unnamed by the Yahoo reporters, now is in a medically induced coma.

An online fundraiser has been established to help the man with his medical costs.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 after learning that Gobert had tested positive for the virus.

Pistons scout Maury Hanks also has contracted the coronavirus and is in “a battle,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Detroit Free Press reports that Hanks worked out of his home office in Knoxville and hadn’t come in contact with any Pistons players or staff members in “some time.”

East Tennessee State Coach Steve Forbes, who got to know Hanks while an assistant at Tennessee from 2006 to 2011, tweeted out a message of support on Wednesday night.

ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla also offered a message of support on Twitter, saying Hanks is one of college and pro basketball’s “favorite people.”

Wood’s agent, Adam Pensack, told the Free Press on Wednesday that his client is “feeling great and fully recovered.” He’s expected to be cleared by doctors on Thursday. Wood and Gobert had been matched up for much of the Pistons-Jazz game on March 7.

At least 10 NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus along with other people who work for teams.