Jones, who trains in Albuquerque, was detained at a traffic stop after police heard a gun shot in the area and arrived at the scene. An officer found Jones parked in a Jeep, just after 1 a.m., and asked the 32-year-old MMA star about the shot, according to the complaint.

Jones said he didn’t know anything about it, the complaint stated, but the officer “observed signs of intoxication and asked for a DWI saturation unit.” A member of that unit alleged that Jones’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, and there was a smell of alcohol around his face.

After he “performed poorly” in field sobriety and alternative tests, per the complaint, Jones was searched, arrested and given a breath test. Those results were said to be “at or above twice the legal limit,” and a check of his history turned up a previous DWI arrest.

During a search of the Jeep, a handgun was found under the driver’s seat and a bottle of tequila was found behind the passenger side, according to the complaint. Jones was unable to provide proof of insurance and he was charged with that as well as:

Aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs (1.6 or above)

Negligent use of a deadly weapon (intoxication)

Open container (possession)

The booking photo for Jon Jones after his arrest on March 26. (The booking photo for Jon Jones after his arrest on March 26. via Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office)

Jones is regarded by some as the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in the history of mixed martial arts, but his career has also been marked by legal issues and positive tests for performance enhancing and recreational drugs.

In Albuquerque, he was cited for driving erratically in 2011, after which police learned he had a suspended license, and in 2015 he was arrested for fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run incident that injured a pregnant woman. Jones avoided jail time for that infraction, but it led the UFC to strip him of his light heavyweight title and hand him a suspension.

Jones was charged with drag racing in Albuquerque in 2016, and last year he was charged with battery in connection with an incident involving a waitress at an Albuquerque strip club. He disputed that accusation publicly, then pleaded no contest in October to disorderly conduct in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court (via ESPN).

As part of that plea, Jones received a 90-day deferred sentence, during which he was prohibited from violating the law and consuming drugs or alcohol. That probation period ended Jan. 8, according to the spokesman for the county district attorney’s office.

In a 2012 incident in Binghamton, N.Y., Jones drove his Bentley into a utility pole, for which he was fined $1,000 and had his license suspended for six months after he was charged with DWI. He has had his career interrupted by suspensions three times, including twice since 2016 in punishments handed down by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

Jones won back his light heavyweight title in 2018, and he has successfully defended on three occasions, most recently in February with a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

“UFC is aware of the situation regarding Jon Jones in Albuquerque early this morning," a spokesman for the MMA company told The Post via email. "The organization has been in contact with Jones’ management team and is currently gathering additional information.”