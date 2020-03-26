Still, the two-year starter with 7,910 yards of total offense continues to work out on his own since returning to Charlottesville this week. His predraft training regimen included two months at 3DQB in Huntington Beach, Calif., where he observed NFL starters Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan and Jared Goff.

The NFL draft is scheduled for April 23 through 25.

“These next few weeks are going to be huge,” Perkins said during a video conference with the media, adding that his dual-threat style suits modern NFL offenses, given the MVP campaign from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2019. “Continuing to develop, continuing to just make myself a masterpiece for teams.”

Perkins directed Virginia to a 9-5 record and its first ACC Coastal Division championship, as well as a 39-30 win against Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Cup, ending an ignominious 15-game slide to its instate rival.

The transfer from Arizona Western Community College passed for a school-record 3,538 yards last season, completing 64.4 percent of his passes (320-for-496) with 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 769 yards and 11 touchdowns on 227 carries.

Mock drafts have Perkins going in the seventh round or undrafted.

“I think, quite frankly, that the NFL missed and missed badly in not inviting him, as well as the all-star games,” Cavaliers Coach Bronco Mendenhall said also in a video conference call with the media.

“There are teams that I know are sincerely and genuinely interested in Bryce, and anyone that currently has a mobile quarterback, as well as a dynamic athlete at quarterback, every one of those teams are glad that he wasn’t at the combine. They’re hopeful that he’s under the radar and as far under as possible.”

Hall, meanwhile, has been unable to perform in front of scouts during the coronavirus pandemic since his recovery from ankle surgery in mid-October following an injury against Miami several days earlier when he was carted off the field at Hard Rock Stadium.

One of the top players at his position as a junior, Hall initially accepted an invitation to the NFL combine that took place in late February but, in addition to rehabbing his ankle, he was not fully healed from a broken fibula and torn deltoid ligaments.

Hall said his medical team and personal trainer have told him he should be 100 percent by the start of NFL training camps, which begin for some teams in late July.

Hall, according to mock drafts, is forecast to be chosen as high as the second round, and NFL.com projects him to be a starter by his second season.

“What I’ve been hearing from a lot of coaches is that they realize the status that I’m at,” Hall said. “They’ve been paying attention to my film. I’ve had meetings set up with coaches, so I feel they’ve really got the chance to know me and what I’m about.

“I think, at the end of the day, the film speaks the most. It would have been nice to show them something, but I’m still confident in what they know and what they’re looking for from me.”