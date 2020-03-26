As Thomas Boswell writes, “the future, not so far away, should be just as bright with anticipation as ever. But we’ll have to fight together, like the teams we most admire, to get there.” In the meantime, there’s a marathon of classic games available to watch on several platforms while social distancing to help flatten the curve, and plenty of previous Opening Day memories to tide you over until baseball returns.

Here’s a look back at the Nationals’ history on Opening Day.

Monday, April 4, 2005, at Citizens Bank Park

Phillies 8, Nationals 4

In their first game in team history, the Nationals struck first on an RBI groundout by Terrmel Sledge, but the Phillies roughed up starter Livan Hernandez en route to a comfortable win at home.

Monday, April 3, 2006, at Shea Stadium

Mets 3, Nationals 2

David Wright homered for the Mets and Tom Glavine outdueled Livan Hernandez to send the Nationals to their second consecutive season-opening loss on the road.

Monday, April 2, 2007, at RFK Stadium

Marlins 9, Nationals 2

The Marlins spoiled Manager Manny Acta’s debut by tagging Nationals starter John Patterson for six runs in the first four innings.

Sunday, March 30, 2008, at Nationals Park

Nationals 3, Braves 2

On a chilly night, Ryan Zimmerman christened Nationals Park with a walk-off home run to center field off Peter Moylan in the ninth inning.

Monday, April 6, 2009, at Land Shark Stadium

Marlins 12, Nationals 6

The Marlins chased John Lannan after three innings and Hanley Ramirez drove in five runs in the rout at the stadium formerly known as Joe Robbie Stadium … and Pro Player Park … and Pro Player Stadium … and Dolphins Stadium … and Dolphin Stadium.

Monday, April 5, 2010, at Nationals Park

Phillies 11, Nationals 1

Phillies ace Roy Halladay allowed one run and struck out nine over seven innings and Placido Polanco hit a grand slam as part of his six RBI.

Thursday, March 31, 2011, at Nationals Park

Braves 2, Nationals 0

Derek Lowe and four Atlanta relievers combined to shut out the Nationals on five hits, as Washington wasted a strong outing by Livan Hernandez.

Thursday, April 5, 2012, at Wrigley Field

Nationals 2, Cubs 1

In his first career Opening Day start, Stephen Strasburg limited the Cubs to one run over seven innings in Chicago.

Monday, April 1, 2013, at Nationals Park

Nationals 2, Marlins 0

Bryce Harper homered twice and Stephen Strasburg pitched seven shutout innings to send the Nationals Park crowd home happy.

Monday, March 31, 2014, at Citi Field

Nationals 9, Mets 7 (10 Innings)

Denard Span tied the game with a two-out double in the ninth inning and Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer as part of the Nationals’ four-run 10th inning.

Monday, April 6, 2015, at Nationals Park

Mets 3, Nationals 1

Bartolo Colon and four Mets relievers combined to limit the Nationals to three hits, as Max Scherzer took the hard-luck loss.

Monday, April 4, 2016, at Turner Field

Nationals 4, Braves 3 (10 innings)

Daniel Murphy hit a go-ahead RBI double in the 10th inning after Michael A. Taylor tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Monday, April 3, 2017, at Nationals Park

Nationals 4, Marlins 2

Adam Lind’s pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh inning put the Nationals ahead for good.

Friday, March 30, 2018, at Great American Ball Park

Nationals 2, Reds 0

Max Scherzer was masterful in Dave Martinez’s managerial debut, striking out 10 over six shutout innings, and Washington’s single runs in the first and ninth innings were more than enough.

Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Nationals Park

Mets 2, Nationals 0

The Nationals went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position in a shutout loss to Jacob deGrom and the Mets. Who wouldn’t take a repeat performance of this game if it meant baseball were back?