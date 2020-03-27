All this led to speculation that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would try to pair Brady and Brown again after the former signed as a free agent, speculation that was fueled by Brown telling a Tampa Bay sports-talk-station that he “preferably” would like the play with Brady if and when he returns to the league.

“It’s not about me. It’s about him,” the talented if troubled wide receiver said. “I’m just excited for him and his new team, new opportunity, to just see how well he can do. I know his leadership, his on-the-field play is second to none. So it’s all about Tom, man. I’m grateful for him. We both have our own situations. I’m just trying to do everything I can do to get stuff out the way, so I can get back to the field. I’m just excited for TB. He’s got a great opportunity. He’s one of my close friends.”

AD

AD

Alas, the Bucs aren’t interested.

“Yeah, it’s not gonna happen,” Coach Bruce Arians said Thursday on the CBS Sports Network’s “Tiki and Tierney” show. “There’s no room. And probably not enough money. But it’s not gonna happen — it’s not a fit here.”

Arians was the Steelers’ offensive coordinator for Brown’s first two NFL seasons in 2010 and 2011, so it’s not like he’s unfamiliar with him. When Brown was in the news last year for all the wrong reasons, Arians admitted he liked the wide receiver though he also called him a “diva” during an appearance on Adam Schefter’s podcast.

Those feelings apparently haven’t changed.

“Yeah, I just know him, and — it’s not a fit in our locker room,” Arians said Thursday.

AD

With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Cameron Brate, pass-catchers are the least of Tampa Bay’s worries, and this year’s draft is thought to be well-stocked in that department, as well, meaning Tampa Bay could pick up a rookie on the cheap. Instead, the Bucs will be looking to improve at the tackle position in hopes of keeping the 42-year-old Brady upright. Though Pro Football Focus ranked Tampa Bay’s offensive line at No. 7 in the league last season, it also allowed 47 sacks, putting the Bucs in the bottom half of the league in that department (part of that may have had to do with Jameis Winston’s indecision under center, however).

AD

Arians’s quarterbacks have taken their lumps over the years:

Ben under Arians (2007-2011):

Sacked 215 times. Eight seasons since, sacked only 187 times.



Luck under Arians (2012):

Sacked career high 41 times, averaged 26 per season afterwards.



Palmer under Arians (2013-2017)

Sacked 137 times in 60 games (2.3p/g). 2004-2012 just 1.56p/g. — Adam Chernoff (@adamchernoff) March 26, 2020

Brady has enjoyed tremendous protection from his Patriots offensive lines over the years. He’s only been sacked more than 40 times once, during his first full season as a starter in 2001.