Despite one of its jockeys testing positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, the Florida Derby appears as though it will be held as planned Saturday. The event attracted a full and competitive field. Tiz the Law (Holy Bull Stakes winner) and Ete Indien (Fountain of Youth Stakes winner) are among the favorites, along with Independence Hall (runner-up in Sam F. Davis Stakes), three horses that were highlighted as contenders back in February after the conclusion of the Risen Star Stakes at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans.

The 1 1/8-mile Grade 1 stakes race offers 170 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby (scale of 100-40-20-10 to the top four horses to hit the board), however, the closure of all casinos and the elimination of on-track handle due to the spread of the novel coronavirus has caused officials at Gulfstream Park to reduce the purses for most of the stakes races on the card. The Florida Derby had its purse lowered from $1 million to $750,000 while the Kitten’s Joy Pan American and Gulfstream Oaks will run for $200,000, not the typical $250,000. The purse for the Orchid Stakes will remain at $100,000.

Fifteen horses have won both the Florida Derby and Kentucky Derby and the prep has produced six Kentucky Derby winners since the turn of the century. Monarchos (2001), Barbaro (2006), Big Brown (2008), Orb (2013), Nyquist (2016) and Always Dreaming (2017) have all used this a springboard in their run for the roses. Maximum Security would have been the seventh if he had not been disqualified in the first leg of the Triple Crown last May for interference turning for home.

Here are win selections for the Florida Derby, plus picks for the other graded stakes running this weekend at Gulfstream Park.

Florida Derby (Grade 1)

14th race at Gulfstream Park, 1 1/8 miles on dirt

Pick: Ete Indien, 4-1 on the morning line

This is a deep field with quality horses at every gate and most of them are coming off races at this track, an angle which has produced nine of the last 10 winners in this race. Nyquist is the lone invader to win the Florida Derby during the last decade. Ete Indien won the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth here in February by 8-1/2 lengths. His three-length loss to Tiz the Law (6-5 favorite on the morning line) in the Holy Bull Stakes on Feb. 1 was also a solid effort in which he distanced himself by 11-1/2 lengths from the third-place finisher, Toledo.

One other horse worth a look is Gouverneur Morris (8-1), trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by John Velazquez. Pletcher has won the Florida Derby five times, including four of the last six (2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018), and Velazquez has won this race five times, finishing no worse than third in three other tries.

Tiz the Law is coming off a graded stakes victory around this oval, but there is a concern he is due to bounce off a career high Brisnet speed and pace figure, also known as a double top pace top. It is more of a concern with older, more seasoned horses, but Barclay Tagg’s horse went above and beyond anything we’ve seen from him before. At short odds, he isn’t worth the risk.

Other graded stakes

Hal’s Hope Stakes (Grade 3)

6th race at Gulfstream Park, 1 1/8 miles on dirt

Pick: American Tattoo, 3-1 on the morning line

Horses with early speed have done well at Gulfstream Park during this meet, winning seven of nine graded stakes or handicap races at this distance, a good sign for American Tattoo, a front-running horse trained by Pletcher.

The Argentine Group 1 winner has three wins on U.S. soil, including the H. Allen Jerkens Stakes at Gulfstream Park in December, and two Brisnet speed figures within three points of par. Feel free to toss out his last effort, a last-place finish by 19 lengths, around this oval in January. It was his first race on the turf after drawing the tough outside post in an 11-horse field.

“Last time he drew a bad post in there and it’s so difficult in those three-turn races to get hung out three or four wide on two or three turns,” Pletcher said after that race. “It was just too much to overcome. I actually do think the horse handles the turf okay, but we just figured with this opportunity we’d go ahead and get back on the dirt and see if he can regain his best form. He’s proven that he can handle it.”

Orchid Stakes (Grade 3)

10th race at Gulfstream Park, 1 3/8 miles on turf

Pick: Mean Mary, 3-1 on the morning line

Lone speed on the lead is always dangerous and in this race Mean Mary is set to contend with mostly stalkers and closers who prefer to make moves late in the race. This daughter of Scat Cat also has two races with Brisnet speed figures within three points of par — a resume item only Quick Witted and Over Thinking can match — and a 4-3-1-0 record on the turf, too.

Gulfstream Park Oaks (Grade 2)

11th race at Gulfstream Park, 1 1/16 miles on dirt

Pick: Tonalist’s Shape, 5-2 on the morning line

There is a lot of speed in this race but not a lot of graded stakes winners, giving Tonalist’s Shape, which has both, an advantage. The daughter of Tonalist is 5-for-5 in her career, plus won the Davona Dale Stakes here in February with a Brisnet speed figure (93) within three points of par. She has another big effort from November (99 Brisnet speed figure in the Hut Hut Stakes) to show it wasn’t a fluke.

Pan American Stakes (Grade 2)

12th race at Gulfstream Park, 1 1/2 miles on turf

Pick: Zulu Alpha, 3-5 on the morning line

The 7-year-old son of Street Cry enters this race off two graded stakes wins on the turf at Gulfstream Park, the 1-3/16 mile Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational and the 1-3/8 mile Mac Diarmida Stakes. Zulu Alpha is also 3-for-8 lifetime at the 1-1/2 mile distance with a second- and third-place finish.

The only competition he should have in this field is from Focus Group (8-1) who won this race last year but has only hit the board once (third place in the 1-1/2 mile Northern Dancer Stakes) in five tries since.

Appleton Stakes (Grade 3)

13th race at Gulfstream Park, 1 mile on turf

Pick: Mr Dumas, 12-1 on the morning line

There are horses with enough speed and quality races to impress in this contest but Mr Dumas set a new pace top in his last race off a layoff, the Grade 3 Canadian Turf Stakes at Gulfstream Park, and could be ready for another big effort at a price.

Date Track Race Finish ½ mile time (seconds) Feb. 29, 2020 Gulfstream Park Canadian Turf Stakes (G3) 7th 45.71 Nov. 30, 2019 Del Mar Hollywood Derby (G1) 10th 48.62 Nov. 9, 2019 Churchill Downs Commonwealth Turf Stakes (G3) 1st 48.61 Sep. 27, 2019 Churchill Downs Allowance 1st 48.06

