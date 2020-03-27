This starts with the No. 2 overall pick. The magnitude of the selection amplified this year because the Redskins’ draft resources are thin. Beyond No. 2, they have a third-rounder, two fourths, a fifth and two sevenths. They could amass more draft capital by trading disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams, whose camp has enacted a max-pressure campaign to leave Washington, but the team remains reticent to jettison him for below market value, as they seemed to with cornerback Quinton Dunbar. The Redskins are apparently holding out for a second-round pick or some combination of picks and/or players.

AD

AD

The conversation about the No. 2 pick, once divisive, coalesced during free agency. Last month, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper was one of the most prominent pundits to urge the Redskins to draft Alabama quarterback Tua Tagavailoa instead of Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. He argued selecting Tagavailoa and letting him battle current starter Dwayne Haskins would, in a quarterback-driven league, give the Redskins the best chance going forward. But then the Redskins traded a fifth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for quarterback Kyle Allen.

Kiper recalibrated. He thinks acquiring Allen signals the Redskins are no longer likely to take Tagavailoa. The Redskins evaluated the quarterback, rehabbing from hip surgery in November, at the NFL scouting combine. They likely won’t see him throw before the draft amid concerns about the novel coronavirus, and Allen’s familiarity with the system of offensive coordinator Scott Turner makes him a natural stopgap if Haskins needs time to learn and grow into the system. Reenter Young.

“It would be something in a perfect situation that you thought would've been possible; take Tua and then see what happens,” Kiper said Wednesday. “But … yeah, in terms of the second pick now, I think Chase Young. You would almost lock it in.”

AD

AD

If the Redskins do not acquire more picks, the third- and two fourth-round selections heighten in importance. They might want to use one on a tackle, if the trade of Williams materializes, because there’s no heir apparent on the roster and the free agent market is now threadbare. The Redskins are unlikely to sign one of the last starting-caliber players available in former Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters, according to ESPN. But the offensive-line class this year is thin this year and “falls out right away,” Jeremiah said, meaning the high-upside ones will likely be gone by the third round. The solution might again be Donald Penn. The veteran capably replaced Williams last season, and though he’ll turn 37 next month, he’s reportedly open to pushing off retirement again for another season.

Instead, the Redskins might prioritize receiver or tight end. They understand the value of playmakers and their roster’s lack of them beyond McLaurin. It seems urgent to acquire another game-changer because the Redskins showed their hand during free agency by reportedly ponying up more than $100 million in an offer to Amari Cooper, this year’s top free agent receiver. Cooper reportedly accepted less money to return to the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.

It seems logical the Redskins might first target a receiver instead of tight end. Tight end is regarded as a thin class, though Dayton’s Adam Trautman and Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam are projected third-round picks with upside. But this year’s receiver class is as deep as any draft expert can remember. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network graded 27 wideouts as worthy of being picked in the first three rounds, which is a huge figure considering an average of 31 receivers are selected during a seven-round draft.

AD

AD

What hurts the Redskins is how the market for those prospects developed during free agency. The draft’s depth depressed the value of free agent receivers and seemed to inflate the soon-to-be rookies. Baylor’s Denzel Mims was once considered a prime candidate for the Redskins early in the third round, but he shined at the scouting combine and is now regarded as an early second-round pick. The likes of Southern California’s Michael Pittman, South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards and Liberty’s Antonio Gandy-Golden remain in the Redskins’ projected range.

The cornerback class is almost as deep as the receivers, Kiper and Jeremiah said. It seems unlikely the Redskins would rank them as a need above pass-catchers, but they could be a target for later rounds. The team has a stable of young corners it likes, including Fabian Moreau and last year’s draft steal Jimmy Moreland, and might be comfortable filling around them.

Though their strategy headed into the draft is unclear, it’s crucial for Rivera to hit on his picks. This roster has holes, and if the new coach wants to win right away, he can account for a quiet free agency by making a splash in the draft.