Well before the novel coronavirus became a household term, the Timberwolves were on it. In late January, just a few days after the first case was reported in the United States, the front office began to issue warnings to its travel party about hand washing. In the weeks that followed, nonessential travel plans were simplified or scuttled. On March 9, two days before Rudy Gobert’s positive test led the NBA to abruptly suspend its season, the Timberwolves held a team meeting, with one executive comparing the coronavirus’s potential long-term impact on society to 9/11.

Sensing what was coming, the organization did everything it could to be ready. Front-office executives held regular phone calls with players and family members to identify possible symptoms. Once the season was suspended and team facilities were shuttered, the Timberwolves lined up Peloton bikes and home-delivered meals for their players. They offered their downtown Minneapolis practice facility, with its built-in access to medical testing facilities, to the state to use during the pandemic, and all-star center Karl-Anthony Towns donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to aid testing efforts.

But even the best, most conscientious preparation doesn’t guarantee immunity. The Timberwolves have yet to have a player or staff member test positive, but Jacqueline Cruz, Towns’s mother, contracted the virus. Cruz was quickly hospitalized, and after her condition deteriorated, she entered a medically induced coma and was placed on a ventilator. The sudden diagnosis and severity of Cruz’s condition shocked Towns and the Timberwolves, leading the organization to launch a comprehensive response aimed at helping players and employees cope with the effects of the coronavirus.

Towns, 24, revealed Cruz’s condition in a video message Wednesday, calling the coronavirus a “deadly" disease that “needs to not be taken lightly.” His announcement put a new name and face on the outbreak across the NBA. Ten players have tested positive, but most have reported as asymptomatic. Cruz, a fixture at Timberwolves games who delighted in cheering loudly while wearing her son’s jersey, was fighting for her life.

“I told her I loved her,” Towns said, recounting his last words with Cruz before she was placed on the ventilator. “Every day, I told her how much I loved her. She was telling me things I didn’t want to hear. … My mother is the strongest woman I know. I know she’ll beat this, and we’re going to rejoice when she does.”

The support poured in, even from Towns’s fiercest rival. “We’re with you brother!!!” Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid tweeted. “We’ll keep praying.”

In Minneapolis, the news hit hard. Robby Sikka, a Timberwolves executive who had taken a lead role in the organization’s outbreak planning, watched as his franchise player processed unthinkable news and imparted virus prevention tips to viewers.

“To be honest with you, I cried,” said Sikka, a 38-year-old Minnesota native and former anesthesiologist who joined the Timberwolves last summer. “I knew how heartfelt he was. He has an [emotional quotient] that people don’t always recognize. He felt so strongly about doing something positive for the community and helping others.”

Towns, the No. 1 draft pick in 2015, has grown up in Minnesota after arriving as a teenager. At the trade deadline in February, Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas reshaped the roster by trading for Towns’s close friend D’Angelo Russell and shipping out veterans to reorient the rebuilding team on Towns’s timeline. Now the centerpiece was rocked by personal tragedy.

“As an organization, we will support Karl and the entire Towns family,” Rosas said. “The mental well-being of our players and their families has been and will continue to be a priority. As a team, we will come out of this together stronger.”

To steady themselves, the Timberwolves reached out to the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees, among other sports organizations in coronavirus hot spots, to assemble best practices.

The organization made a point to maintain its public role and responsibilities during the league’s shutdown, donating perishable food from Target Center to local communities in need and re-airing games with Rosas live-tweeting the action or Saunders providing video commentary.

Front-office staffers and coaches began to touch base daily with players and their families, stressing the importance of communicating any symptoms and providing advice on issues including child care, safe exercise practices such as daily walks and tending to elderly family members.

Meanwhile, team employees turned to regular video conferencing to maintain social interaction, with some assembling “quarantine playlists” that included uplifting songs such as Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor.” With an eye toward bonding, the team has held regular informational town halls, weekly leadership speeches and even book club meetings. If that sounds like overkill, that’s the point.

“This is only going to be tougher,” Sikka said, reiterating the message he shared on an organization-wide call Wednesday. “It’s going to impact more and more of your loved ones. Are you prepared? Are you going to communicate? Are you going to come to us? If you do, we’ll do anything and everything we can to help. We’re a family.”

The players are facing significant, unusual challenges. Multiple teams have expressed concerns about mental health issues during the league’s hiatus. Players have been isolated from their teammates and traditional support systems. Their rigorous schedules and routines have disappeared. They have been stripped of their competitive environment and forced to confront the many stresses related to a global health crisis. And they suddenly have large amounts of unstructured time and unfettered access to social media, which can deliver both grim news and misinformation.

“If this is retirement, I never want to retire,” one player told his agent this week. “I’m going to bust my [butt] because I hate sitting around.”

Justin Anderson, the Timberwolves’ team psychologist, has conducted regular check-ins, advising players and employees that they will progress through four psychological stages because of the coronavirus: uncertainty and anxiety, isolation and boredom, depression and fear, and recovery.

Cruz’s battle heightened anxieties, and the unknown length of the coronavirus outbreak and the monotony of the quarantine lifestyle remain major challenges. Anderson has warned Timberwolves employees to prepare for deep feelings of anger and sadness if additional members of their personal networks contract the virus, which had produced more than 86,000 cases nationally as of Friday morning and left more than 1,300 dead.

“When the virus begins to hit those close to us, the [third stage] hits hard,” Anderson said. “People will feel helpless and unable to connect, hold and touch their loved ones.”

Some employees have found Anderson’s framework has helped them better manage mood swings and understand what they might face in the coming months. Sikka has sought balance by spending extra time with his wife and children and by watching episodes of “Homeland” to wind down before bed. Still, he admitted “the stresses of [the coronavirus] wear on me” and that long-term fears about its economic impact and a possible second wave in the fall linger.

Remembering Anderson’s final stage — recovery — has been useful for staffers as they combat similar feelings of dread and doubt. Eventually, team employees will return to the office. Eventually, games will resume. Eventually, fans will be allowed back in the arena. Repeating those statements can have a calming effect amid the rapid spread and uncertain timeline of the coronavirus.

For that reason, the Timberwolves appreciate that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants to salvage the season, if at all possible. Hope is a crucial force as they focus on Cruz’s health, monitor Towns’s well-being and work through their frightening, uncomfortable reality.