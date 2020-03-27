“Absolutely committed to a world championships in Eugene,” Coe said. “No question about that.”

Coe acknowledged that the rescheduling of the Olympics to 2021 probably would mean the next world championships would be moved to another year, potentially 2022, which is an open year for both world championships and the Summer Olympics. Eugene has signaled its willingness to host in 2022.

“It may well be that those championships ease out to another year,” Coe said. “But I’m really pleased to report there is real openness with the Oregon organizing committee to make sure that we do whatever we can to work collaboratively on this to find the best outcome for the athletes. That’s what we’re really focused on.”

Coe shot down the possibility of the 2021 Olympics serving as the track and field world championships as well — champion runners, jumpers and throwers will not be receiving two sets of medals. But Coe said everything else may be an option, with the most crucial factor being what the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 organizers choose as the new Olympics date.

On Thursday, the IOC held a conference call with every international sport federation to solicit initial feedback on when to reschedule the Games, which were postponed Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, IOC President Thomas Bach left open the possibility of the Tokyo Games taking place in the spring of 2021.

“I think the International Olympic Committee are conscious they need to make that decision quickly,” Coe said. “We need athletes with some certainty. The rest of the jigsaw doesn’t make a good deal of sense until you’ve got the one big centerpiece in there. And then we can start building constructively around the edges of it.”

Coe noted that World Athletics also must consider when to reschedule its other championship events, and when doing so, it must take into account other sports’ events and television broadcasting schedules.

“The global sporting calendar is like a massive game of Jenga,” Oregon 2021 organizing committee president Niels de Vos said this week in a phone interview. “So I can throw in the opinion of Oregon 21, but actually the opinions that matter are World Athletics because they have global competitions around in the next two years, and all we have are 33 Olympic sports. We're in a position where we will be told the outcome, and we have to work with that. But we're very confident we'll be able to work with that.

“It’s completely unprecedented, and as I say, I’m not the master tactician at the board. It’s an incredibly difficult challenge, which is why we won’t find out tomorrow or the next day despite everybody crying out for ‘Tell us, tell us, tell us.’ It’s very complex.”

Eugene will be affected by the wait. The University of Oregon planned on completing a years-long renovation of Hayward Field in time for June’s U.S. trials, which would have made it a world-class stadium for track and field. Now, both the unveiling and the boon from the world track community descending on the city will have to wait.

“They help create an economic ecosystem that goes way beyond our sport,” Coe said. “Those are all the discussions we are having at the moment, with each and every one of those cities. We will do what we can to reschedule these as quickly and as effectively for those cities. It is important to reestablish the concept we are going to those cities, we are going back to those cities, albeit for a deferred occasion.”

While World Athletics shakes out its schedule, other challenges await. One issue that has partially been decided is qualifying. The IOC informed sports federations that all athletes who have qualified for the 2020 Games will be eligible in 2021. That doesn’t mean spots on teams are guaranteed, which will remain the decision of individual countries and domestic sport federations. But athletes who had met qualifying standards for 2020 will not have to meet them again.

The sport has fought against doping in track and field for years, and the coronavirus will pose new issues. With competition ground to a halt, in-competition testing periods disappear. Almost all worldwide medical equipment and facilities will be dedicated to treating the coronavirus. Still, Coe issued a warning to athletes that a lack of testing does not mean a free-for-all. He said the World Anti-Doping Agency and national anti-doping bodies have intelligence measures athletes may not be aware of and that athletes will pay the price if they cheat.

“Clearly, it poses some challenges,” Coe said. “We need to be really clear: The athletes are not in a doping-free zone here, a testing-free zone. … No athletes should be seduced into thinking this is an area where they can capitalize on unfairly.”