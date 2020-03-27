According to the Jazz’s website, “All Jazz players and staff will continue to practice distancing while limiting time outside of their home to essential activities, in accordance with recommendations by the NBA and the Centers for Disease Control."

Mitchell expressed joy upon receiving Friday’s news by posting a GIF of a child dancing to social media.

The guard followed up that tweet with a more pointed post. “On a more serious note,” Mitchell tweeted, “let’s continue to practice social distancing and remember... even though you may not have symptoms you still may be infected!! Let’s keep everyone in our prayers and stay safe.”

Gobert’s positive test on March 11 led to the postponement of Utah’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and ultimately the shelving of the NBA’s regular season.

Gobert, the NBA’s unwitting “patient zero” for covid-19, was heavily criticized for previously making light of the outbreak. Two days before his positive test, the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year made a point to touch the microphones and recording devices used by members of the media during a news conference.

He apologized the day after his diagnosis, calling his actions “careless.”

“I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously,” Gobert wrote on Instagram. “I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus.”

Gobert tweeted Sunday that he had lost his sense of smell and taste “for the last four days” as a result of the coronavirus.

Later that week, the Jazz announced the France native was donating $500,000 “to support both the employee relief fund at Vivint Smart Home Arena and [covid]-related social services relief in Utah, Oklahoma City and within the French health care system.”

Mitchell made a donation to local schools to ensure students received a free meal during school closures amid the pandemic.