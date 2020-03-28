Like everything else these days, those story lines will have to wait.

“USA Basketball is in full agreement and support of the decision ... to postpone,” American basketball’s governing body said in a statement Tuesday. “... The health, wellness and safety of the world, as well as our athletes, coaches, staff and fans is USA Basketball’s No. 1 priority and this postponement was necessary to ensure that. As further details become known, USA Basketball will work towards fielding and best preparing its Olympic basketball teams for 2021.”

The process of constructing a roster isn’t top of mind right now, with the NBA’s season suspended and the coronavirus’s death toll climbing. But the one-year delay will have major roster implications, at minimum, and it could create a direct schedule conflict if the NBA resumes play this summer.

Two pieces that won’t change: Managing Director Jerry Colangelo and Popovich, who both recommitted this week.

The good news: Colangelo, who has headed USAB since 2005, need not worry about the impact of aging or retirements, and the one-year delay could buy him some time with notable names who dealt with injury issues this season.

James, who will be 36 next summer, is easily the oldest serious candidate in the player pool. He remains one of the NBA’s top talents and is under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers through the 2021-22 season. The rule that would have applied this summer will still apply next summer: If James wants to play, a spot will be waiting.

Kevin Durant was weighing the possibility of playing in Tokyo, his business partner, Rich Kleiman, told The Washington Post last month, but he would have been only 13 months out from tearing his Achilles’ tendon. Rather than working his way back onto the court for the first time in July 2020, Durant could be close to full health and have a full season under his belt by July 2021.

James, Durant, Irving, Curry, Thompson and Williamson would put USAB halfway to a full-fledged Dream Team. Throw in Paul George, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo, all of whom were included in USAB’s 44-man player pool in February, and world domination starts to feel like a foregone conclusion.

The central dilemma for Colangelo, though, is twofold: The Tokyo Olympics haven’t been officially rescheduled for next summer, and the NBA hasn’t decided when or whether it will resume the 2019-20 season. How and when, exactly, both events are rescheduled will determine whether USAB can count on its top talent for Tokyo.

Let’s say the Olympics were rescheduled for the spring or early summer rather than for late July. USAB would be stuck without a Dream Team because NBA players would be tied up with their day jobs. Ditto for Popovich, should he return to coach the San Antonio Spurs next season. Such a scenario has recent precedent: USAB has turned to G League players and non-NBA coaches for recent qualifying tournaments that conflicted with the NBA season.

Or imagine if the NBA resumes play in June or July, which would push the 2020 Finals to August or September. That could delay the start of the 2020-21 season and, in turn, push back the end of the 2021 playoffs. That could create a direct conflict with the Olympics, even if they were to take place in July 2021. Potential headliners such as James, Durant and Curry might still be chasing the Larry O’Brien Trophy when USAB would need to begin its Olympic preparations. In this scenario, USAB might be able to scrounge up a roster of players from lottery teams.

From USAB’s perspective, the cleanest scenario would be this: The NBA doesn’t resume play this summer, the 2020-21 season starts as planned in October, and the Olympics are pushed back a year to July 2021. Even then, there would only be a one-month gap between the end of the Finals and the start of the Olympics. In a normal year, that tight turnaround might turn off some veterans, especially those who are coming off deep playoff runs. Obviously, this is no normal year. Who would blame on-the-fence players for staying home given the accumulated psychological toll of the coronavirus?

Even before this recent turn of events, USAB was consumed by recruiting problems. A-list stars skipped the World Cup process entirely, and a long list of B-listers withdrew as the competition grew closer. International competition requires top-level, highly paid players to give up a month of their summers, assume extra injury risk, work around their NBA commitments and contract negotiations, and compete in an unforgiving, gold-or-bust environment.