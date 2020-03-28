Dolan is the NBA’s 15th positive test case, joining Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood, Kevin Durant, Marcus Smart, five additional unidentified players and four unidentified team employees. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver indefinitely suspended the 2019-20 season on March 11 once Gobert became the league’s first positive test.
The state of New York has recorded more than 53,000 coronavirus cases through Saturday night, tops among the 50 states and nearly half of the United States’s more than 122,000 confirmed cases. New York’s 827 reported deaths is also the highest total for any state.
This season has been filled with trying times for the Knicks, who fired Coach David Fizdale in December and parted ways with President Steve Mills in February. At the time of the suspension, New York was on track to miss the playoffs for the seventh straight season with a 21-45 record that placed it 12th in the Eastern Conference. Dolan, who has owned the Knicks since 1999, clashed publicly with Spike Lee, the acclaimed filmmaker and longtime Knicks fan, earlier this month.
Madison Square Garden agreed to sell the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. to Steve Ballmer for $400 million on Tuesday, ending a long-standing legal dispute between Dolan and the Los Angeles Clippers owner.
