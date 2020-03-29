McClung, a 6-foot-2 guard who became an online phenom in high school with his flamboyant dunks, established himself as Georgetown’s most dynamic scorer even in a season cut short by injury. The Gate City, Va., native led the Hoyas with 15.7 points a game and averaged 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in his 21 games.

He missed one game at the start of conference play with an eye injury and 10 of the final 11 with a right foot injury he suffered in practice in early January. McClung was at home in Virginia when the Hoyas played their final game of the season this month at the Big East tournament, resting after having a procedure done on his foot, according to Coach Patrick Ewing.

By deciding to enter this year’s NBA draft, which is scheduled for June 25 in New York, McClung enters even murkier waters than usual for college players looking to see where they stand with pro scouts.

What the pre-draft evaluation process looks like for NBA teams amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and a suspended season is unknown. Teams may not host in-person workouts as usual, and the combine could be pushed back from its scheduled dates in late May.

McClung has the option to return to Georgetown for his final two years of eligibility, but should he leave, the Hoyas would return no more than two full-time starters for the 2020-21 season.

Wing Jamorko Pickett was one of two Hoyas who started every game this season; graduating senior Jagan Mosely was the other. Pickett will be a senior next year alongside guard Jahvon Blair, who ably started in McClung’s place after his foot injury and made 12 starts overall. Rising sophomore center Qudus Wahab also gained starting experience during conference play in place of transfer Omer Yurtseven, who missed seven games with an ankle injury.

Yurtseven, who led the team with 9.8 rebounds a game and just trailed McClung by averaging 15.5 points, is on track to complete his degree in May, according to the school, and has not officially decided whether he will return to the Hoyas for his final year of eligibility. On March 14, he posted on Instagram thanking Ewing and program patriarch John Thompson Jr.

“It feels unreal to close another chapter in my book,” Yurtseven said.