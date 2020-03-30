

The Cleveland Browns may finally have enough pieces for a playoff push. (Nick Wass)

The Cleveland Browns have tried valiantly to claw their way back to relevancy but the organization has failed at almost every turn. Since Jimmy Haslam took over ownership of the team in 2012, the Browns have a 21-75-1 record, never finishing better than third in the AFC North. In six of those eight seasons they finished last in the division. In 2017 they became the second team in NFL history to go 0–16. The club is on their sixth head coach in seven-plus seasons since Haslam took over and that includes one-and-done campaigns by Rob Chudzinski (4-12 in 2013) and Freddie Kitchens (6-10 in 2019). Five different general managers have also been employed by Haslam, none able to get the franchise back on track.

Yet there is optimism around the Browns and new coach Kevin Stefanski for 2020. Cleveland was active this offseason, reaching agreements with tight end Austin Hooper, right tackle Jack Conklin and backup quarterback Case Keenum, giving the team a roster build similar to the one Stefanski had in Minnesota as the offensive coordinator for the Vikings. And thanks to the new playoff format, which adds a seventh team to the postseason, Cleveland has a chance to earn its first playoff appearance since 2002, the longest active playoff drought in the NFL.

Hooper, a two-time Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2019, set career highs with 75 receptions, 787 receiving yards and six touchdowns last year despite missing three games with a sprained MCL. He was the eighth-best tight end of 2019 per the game charters at Pro Football Focus. Conklin was one of the most sought-after free agents on the market. The 25-year-old allowed four sacks in 932 snaps last year earning him the eigth-highest PFF rating among offensive guards. He was also a key cog in helping old teammate Derrick Henry edge new teammate Nick Chubb for the rushing title last season. Henry’s highest success rates when running behind the right side of the Titans’ line last season were behind the right tackle (59 percent) and right end (67 percent), per Sharp Football Stats.

“To be able to switch teams and have a guy who’s just as good [as Henry] and be able to have an opportunity to go win that record again next year, that’s my goal,” Conklin said, via the Akron Beacon Journal.

The revamped offense will be key to the turnaround. Hooper, together with tight end David Njoku plus wideouts Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, allow Stefanski to use formations with multiple running backs and tight ends that utilize play-action. According to Sharp Football Stats, only the Philadelphia Eagles (54 percent) utilized “12” personnel (one running back, two tight ends and two wide outs) more often than the Vikings (35 percent) on first or second down last year. The Browns used that personnel grouping 28 percent of the time. The Vikings also passed out of “12” personnel 60 percent of the time, almost double that of the Browns. Minnesota was more successful on those throws, too

Team using “12” personnel in 2019 Percentage of plays Rate of passing plays Passer rating Vikings 35 percent 60 percent 101.3 Browns 28 percent 37 percent 96.2 NFL average 23 percent 45 percent 97.7

The additions will also allow Stefanski to call more play-action plays, which will help starting quarterback Baker Mayfield at the line of scrimmage. Only the Jaguars’ Gardner Minshew saw a bigger jump in completion percentage when using play-action than Mayfield last season — he completed 67 percent of his passes with it and 56 percent of his passes — and his passer rating also improved significantly, from 68.8 to 102.5 with play-action. That’s roughly the difference between how well Patrick Mahomes and a worse-version of Andy Dalton performed last year.

To figure out who is most likely to emerge as this year’s playoff teams we need to look at each team’s expected win rate for 2020, derived by looking at win totals and Super Bowl odds from various bookmakers, and adjust that for strength of schedule and location. And while we do not yet know the order of the games, we do know the opponents for each team, both home and away. For example, the Browns will be hosting their division rivals plus the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins. They will travel to their divisional opponents plus the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans. As a result, the Browns are expected to finish 9-7 in 2020, good enough to earn the sixth spot in the playoffs with a one-win cushion over the seventh, and final, postseason berth.

Seed AFC Team Projected record in 2020 Position 1 Baltimore Ravens 11-5 AFC North champion 2 Buffalo Bills 11-5 AFC East champion 3 Kansas City Chiefs 11-5 AFC West champion 4 Indianapolis Colts 9-7 AFC South champion 5 Pittsburgh Steelers 9-7 Wild Card #1 6 Cleveland Browns 9-7 Wild Card #2 7 New England Patriots 8-8 Wild Card #3

“On paper, it’s pretty scary,” Hooper told 92.3 The Fan. “Already having David [Njoku] in place there, just the ability to have both of us just create some different matchup problems for the defense and especially with the two monsters Cleveland already has on the outside, the four of us out there it’d be hard pressed to find a defense that could play man-to-man against all four of us across the board.’’’