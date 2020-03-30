In subsequent days, United formulated individual workout programs and, through pickup and delivery, supplied the players with necessary equipment, ranging from stationary bikes and resistance bands to balls and cones.

In group chats, texts and calls, the players and staff are vigilant about staying healthy, keeping up spirits and ensuring fitness levels remain high.

The pause, however, is being felt throughout the 25-man roster, which features players from 13 countries, ages 16 to 34, suburban fathers and single urban dwellers alike.

Five agreed to talk to The Washington Post about life without soccer.

The captain

Before the season was interrupted, center back Steven Birnbaum was out the door in the morning and off to Audi Field for a meeting and practice. By midafternoon, he was back at the family home near American University, reunited with wife Jeanne, infant daughter Colette and a French bulldog named Ham.

“You are in that playing mode, ready to rock,” he said last week. “And then it comes to a screeching halt.”

Birnbaum’s daily routine was flipped. These days, while his wife works from home as the director of e-commerce for an Annapolis-based apparel company, United’s captain spends much of the day with their 5-month-old.

“I am on full dad duty,” said Birnbaum, 29, who is in his seventh season with United. “It’s been amazing to be here for all the moments and watching her progress. As difficult as it’s been without soccer, I am very fortunate.”

Disney+ and nursery rhymes supersede game video and notes. Neighborhood strolls and naps fill in for scrimmages and massage treatments.

Around 4 p.m., Birnbaum begins his solo workout, which includes running, kicking the ball against a wall at a park and lifting weights. “Sometimes the baby watches me,” he said.

As the team leader, Birnbaum is in regular contact with teammates and Coach Ben Olsen. Player questions and concerns funnel through him.

“We are trying our best to stay connected, but it is isolating,” he said. “Everyone is in their own little world. We’re trying to stay safe and keep our fitness up because we don’t have each other right now. No one knows what’s going to happen.”

The kid

Griffin Yow is having to grow up quickly. More than a year has passed since, at age 16½, he signed a homegrown contract.

With MLS on hiatus, Yow has lost most of his support system: camaraderie with other teenage prospects, mentoring from veterans and daily instruction from the coaching staff. He has also missed out on matches with United’s feeder team, second-flight Loudoun United.

From a personal standpoint, he is just fine: He lives with his parents in Clifton and hangs with his girlfriend and his brother. Online schoolwork through K12 International Academy will resume soon. (He withdrew from Centreville High School more than a year ago, before he signed with United.)

Professionally, he has had to motivate himself.

“I try to stay on my regular schedule — not sleeping late and working out in the morning,” he said. Any thought of skipping a session is extinguished by flashbacks to the two-a-day sessions in preseason.

“Once you fall behind in your fitness, it’s hell trying to get it back,” he said. “I don’t want to let it slip. I have done everything [the team has] told me, plus a little extra.”

While many players have encountered problems finding an adequate field — municipalities have closed facilities — Yow has been fortunate. In the backyard of a friend’s family property sits a full-sized pitch with goals. Other times, he leaps a fence at his former high school to use the turf field.

Getting to those locations requires a ride from family; the young attacker does not have a driver’s license. This downtime, though, has provided opportunity to study for the exam.

“As soon as [the Department of Motor Vehicles] opens back up,” he said, “that’s the very first place I am going.”

The newcomer

Until late January, Erik Sorga had never set foot in the United States. Six weeks later, the 20-year-old forward from Estonia found himself caught in a national emergency, hunkered down with his girlfriend, Elena, in their apartment near the Pentagon.

The only time he leaves the building is for workouts at a park a few blocks away.

“On the field and back,” he said. “That is it.”

A new car sits in the garage. Most meals are delivered because, he said, “I am afraid to go to the store.”

Sorga has had little time to explore the city. He received a visa after training camp opened and spent the bulk of February with the team in Florida.

Back home, Sorga’s parents are worried. He speaks to them daily.

“My mother says to me she is scared about the situation here,” he said. “There is more panic here than in Estonia. I tell her I don’t go to any places. Stay calm."

Estonia, a Baltic nation, claims 1.2 million citizens, barely more than Fairfax County. In Sorga’s homeland, coronavirus has infected about 700 and killed three.

With most of the world’s leagues suspended — and perhaps not resuming until next season — Sorga has retained notable stature: On the 2019-20 European calendar, he is the leading scorer (31 goals for FC Flora Tallinn).

Because he competed in a low-level league, however, he will not win UEFA’s Golden Shoe award, which is based on a points system; Ciro Immobile, from Italian club Lazio, is the front-runner.

“I just did my job,” he said. “I am glad about this.”

The father of five

In many ways, Chris Seitz said, being home around the clock with his wife and five children is a lot like the offseason.

“Except we can’t go out and do things,” United’s backup goalkeeper said. “The family time is awesome, but it’s definitely harder than anything my wife and I have ever faced.”

On top of that, Seitz, 33, is rehabbing a torn quadriceps and his wife Kate started an interior design business from their home in Herndon.

The kids range in age from eight months (Remi) to 7 (Deklyn, whose birthday was last Thursday). Cameron will turn 5 this week. Ava is 3 and Parker 2.

“We call it organized chaos,” Seitz said. “A lot of days it’s just chaos.”

With schools and children’s centers closed, daily routines have been disrupted. On Deklyn’s birthday, Seitz accompanied her on a bike ride. Later, he took her and three siblings to a nearby pond and spotted turtles. With the party canceled, neighbors came to the end of the property and sang, “Happy Birthday.”

Seitz does his rehab in the basement, where he has a treadmill (his), a stationary bike (United’s) and two large travel bags packed with gear. The injury timetable was six to eight weeks, an absence that would’ve caused him to miss many matches.

“By the time we get back up and rolling,” he said, “I will be at full strength.”

The entrepreneur

Russell Canouse is trying to make the best of a bad situation.

With ample free time, he is looking to expand his business interests beyond real estate, a pursuit that took hold last year. He said he has found a partner. He does not want to go into detail yet, but they are working a few angles.

“I encourage all the guys to use this time to think a little outside the box, whether it’s improving yourself as a player or building something beyond the game,” said Canouse, 24, a defensive midfielder and right back who joined United in August 2017. “My day isn’t stretched out now; it’s definitely given me the time to further pursue it.”

Soccer still comes first. He was using Long Bridge Park for workouts until Arlington County closed it, forcing him to seek other venues.

As United’s representative in the MLS Players Association, Canouse is in regular contact with leadership and, in turn, he updates teammates on the training moratorium (through Friday but certain to be extended) and scenarios in restarting the season (no firm plans).

Meantime, his wife, Erika, faces her own challenges. She is a physician assistant at Inova Alexandria Hospital and, although she is not involved in the care of coronavirus patients, the practice monitors staff throughout the day for signs of illness.